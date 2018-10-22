English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers 4 Spoiler Leaks As Michael Douglas Confirms This Major Fan Theory About Infinity War Sequel
While discussing his involvement in the popular superhero films franchise, Michael Douglas revealed a possible Avengers 4 spoiler about the significance of the Quantum Realm.
Image courtesy: AP
Loading...
Marvel fans can't contain their excitement for Avengers 4, and continue to create countless theories dedicated to keeping the hype of Avengers: Infinity War alive, until the sequel arrives in theaters next summer. One such hugely popular theory may have been confirmed by Ant-Man and the Wasp actor Michael Douglas.
While discussing his involvement in the popular superhero films franchise, the actor, who plays the role of Dr Hank Pym in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), revealed a possible Avengers 4 spoiler about the significance of the Quantum Realm, reports Metro.
Douglas said that Quantum Realm would play an important part in the upcoming MCU movies.
During an interview on On Air With Ryan Seacrest, Douglas was asked if Ant-Man and the Wasp directly related to the upcoming Avengers film.
The actor said: "Right. Right. That is absolutely true. ‘I mean, all of them — I mean, the Quantum Realm, that’s the key. That’s the key. The Quantum Realm plays an important part in all the next chapters, I think, of the Marvel films."
The concept of Quantum Realm was first teased in Ant-Man, which featured Paul Rudd as the titular character.
As described by Dr Pym, the Quantum Realm is "a reality where all concepts of time and space become irrelevant as you shrink for all eternity".
Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had earlier said that the Ant-Man cast would be "very important going forward".
Follow @news18movies for more
While discussing his involvement in the popular superhero films franchise, the actor, who plays the role of Dr Hank Pym in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), revealed a possible Avengers 4 spoiler about the significance of the Quantum Realm, reports Metro.
Douglas said that Quantum Realm would play an important part in the upcoming MCU movies.
During an interview on On Air With Ryan Seacrest, Douglas was asked if Ant-Man and the Wasp directly related to the upcoming Avengers film.
The actor said: "Right. Right. That is absolutely true. ‘I mean, all of them — I mean, the Quantum Realm, that’s the key. That’s the key. The Quantum Realm plays an important part in all the next chapters, I think, of the Marvel films."
The concept of Quantum Realm was first teased in Ant-Man, which featured Paul Rudd as the titular character.
As described by Dr Pym, the Quantum Realm is "a reality where all concepts of time and space become irrelevant as you shrink for all eternity".
Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had earlier said that the Ant-Man cast would be "very important going forward".
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra's Reaction on Ranveer-Deepika's Wedding Announcement is Hilarious
- Real Madrid Needs Win in Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo Returns to Old Trafford
- #MeToo: Tanushree Slaps Rs 10 Cr Defamation Suit on Rakhi Sawant for Maligning Her Image
- Twitter War - Tesla Surpasses Mercedes-Benz to Become Most Followed Car Brand Globally
- This Fan Recreated The Dark Knight Movie Posters in Batman Animated Series Style
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...