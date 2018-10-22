GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Avengers 4 Spoiler Leaks As Michael Douglas Confirms This Major Fan Theory About Infinity War Sequel

While discussing his involvement in the popular superhero films franchise, Michael Douglas revealed a possible Avengers 4 spoiler about the significance of the Quantum Realm.

Updated:October 22, 2018, 7:21 PM IST
Avengers 4 Spoiler Leaks As Michael Douglas Confirms This Major Fan Theory About Infinity War Sequel
Image courtesy: AP
Marvel fans can't contain their excitement for Avengers 4, and continue to create countless theories dedicated to keeping the hype of Avengers: Infinity War alive, until the sequel arrives in theaters next summer. One such hugely popular theory may have been confirmed by Ant-Man and the Wasp actor Michael Douglas.

While discussing his involvement in the popular superhero films franchise, the actor, who plays the role of Dr Hank Pym in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), revealed a possible Avengers 4 spoiler about the significance of the Quantum Realm, reports Metro.

Douglas said that Quantum Realm would play an important part in the upcoming MCU movies.

During an interview on On Air With Ryan Seacrest, Douglas was asked if Ant-Man and the Wasp directly related to the upcoming Avengers film.

The actor said: "Right. Right. That is absolutely true. ‘I mean, all of them — I mean, the Quantum Realm, that’s the key. That’s the key. The Quantum Realm plays an important part in all the next chapters, I think, of the Marvel films."

The concept of Quantum Realm was first teased in Ant-Man, which featured Paul Rudd as the titular character.

As described by Dr Pym, the Quantum Realm is "a reality where all concepts of time and space become irrelevant as you shrink for all eternity".

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had earlier said that the Ant-Man cast would be "very important going forward".


