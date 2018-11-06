GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Avengers 4 Star Chris Hemsworth is 'Beyond Thankful' to India for All the Love, Posts Adorable Pics

News18.com

Updated:November 6, 2018, 10:19 AM IST
Image courtesy: Instagram/Chris Hemsworth
Actor Chris Hemsworth, who is currently in Ahmedabad shooting Netflix's new film Dhaka, on Monday took some time out from his busy schedule to catch up with his Indian fans. Hemsworth, star of Snow White and the Huntsman, Thor and Avengers: Infinity War, shared a series of adorable selfies with a large group of fans while on location.

In the pictures, the actor can be taking the selfies as he is surrounded by several smiling faces.

"Beyond thankful for the kindness and generosity that the people of India have extended to us while making our little film here," he captioned the post, which became an instant hit with his Instagram followers, and has garnered 17,80,507 lakh likes in just 19 hours.

Take a look:


Hemsworth has actively been sharing inside glimpses from his India trip with fans on Instagram. On Sunday, he posted two Instagram stories of himself at an intersection of a busy road in Ahmedabad city.

“It’s a good system... here we are in the intersection... and no one is really moving except that car going on the wrong side of the road. What is happening? The horns are on," Hemsworth could be heard saying in the clip.




Hemsworth is also likely to shoot in Mumbai for his upcoming project, which is reportedly an action film in which the actor plays a character that has to liberate a kidnapped Indian boy.

He will next be seen in Marvel's highly anticipated film Avengers 4, in which he will reprise his role as Thor. Earlier this year, Hemsworth revealed in an interview to Esquire that Avengers 4 would be more shocking than Avengers: Infinity War.


