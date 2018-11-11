Avengers 4: The Origin of Infinity Stones Revealed by Marvel, Read Here

After Avengers: Infinity War, Infinity Stones became one of the major highlights of the movie. Ever since, Marvel fans have been eyeing on little details to find out more about the stones.In the latest edition of Infinity Wars (2018) #5 (of 6) comics by Gerry Duggan and Mike Deodato Jr, Marvel has revealed the origin of the Infinity Stones.It was Loki who was able to wrestle the six Infinity Stones away from Gamora. With the stones, the God of Mischief heads to Quarry of the Gods, assuming that he'd be able to use the indomitable powers.But unlike of what he expected, he realises that the Infinity Stones have no power in the bottom of the quarry. And, that where fans come across the true origin of the Infinity Stones.Over there, Loki hits upon a group of Celestials who created and are also actively creating more such Infinity Stones to release in multiple realities of the multiverse.Meanwhile, Marvel Cinematic Universe enthusiasts were first exposed to the infinity stones in Guardians of the Galaxy directed by James Gunn.For the unversed, the six infinity stones namely, Soul Stone, Mind Stone, Time Stone, Space Stone, Reality Stone and Power Stone were possessed by the Mad Titan Thanos, through which he constructed the Infinity Gauntlet and with its power, he turned half the universe into dust.Will the Avengers take over the Infinity Stones or Thanos will build another fateful weapon? We'll find out answers to these questions in 2019, with the release of Avengers 4, the last film of the Avengers Universe.