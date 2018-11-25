Avengers 4: Two New Characters in Infinity War Sequel May Unfold the Origin of Thanos



The two Eternals are "Karen" and Piper/Sprite. They will most likely show up in a cosmic Marvel movie so either Captain Marvel or Avengers 4. A4 is more likely.

— Daniel R (@DanielRPK) November 24, 2018

Of late, Marvel has been extremely secretive about its upcoming film Avengers 4. The cast and crew of the film is making sure there are no leaks before the film releases. Reason being the film will assemble a lot many superheroes and it marks the union of a number of fandoms.Talking of assemblage of characters, reports have it that two new characters from The Eternals will be added in the upcoming MCU film.A writer from SuperBroMovies tweeted out the same and wrote, "The two Eternals are "Karen" and Piper/Sprite. They will most likely show up in a cosmic Marvel movie so either Captain Marvel or Avengers 4. A4 is more likely."Giving out more details about the entry of The Eternals in MCU, he added, "They started looking to cast the roles of two of the Eternals RIGHT NOW. And there's a separate breakdown out just for the two of them. What this could mean is they may have a cameo or - most likely - they show up in a post-credits scene somewhere for an upcoming MCU film."In April this year, Marvel president Kevin Feige announced that a film based on the Eternals is in the development stage, with a focus on a character named Sersi.For the unversed, The Eternals are a fictional race. In the comics, they are described as the result of the evolutionary process that created sentient life on Earth which are being represented in the films through the presence of Thanos.Also, The Eternals will answer the origin story of Thanos. Thanos's planet Titan was an Eternal colony, and its founder, A'Lars, was referred to as his father in Avengers: Infinity War.However, the entry of The Eternals in the post-credit scene is just a rumour. If it turns out to be true, Avengers 4 will set the tone for the new characters of Eternals a million years ago.This is not the first time that MCU will tease its new characters in the post-credit scenes. For instance, the Mad Titan made a cameo in the end credits scene way back in 2012 during The Avengers and later he was seen in Guardians of the Galaxy as the adoptive father of Gamora and Nebula.Meanwhile, Avengers 4 will hit the screens in May, next year, concluding the Avengers Universe in MCU.