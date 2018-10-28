English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers 4: This Dead Character from Doctor Strange Will Return to Infinity War Sequel
A new report indicates that a major character will be returning to the Infinity War sequel.
Each and every minor detail about Avengers 4 is raising the excitement level of Marvel fans for the film which is probably one of the most anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe movies to date.
Shortly after Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirmed a huge update on when Avengers 4 trailer would be out, a new report indicates that a major character will be returning to the Infinity War sequel.
During a panel discussion at the Austin Film Festival, Avengers 4 screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and executive producer Michael Grillo were talking about the logistical nightmare of scheduling filming of their movie around so many A-list actors, when Grillo seemingly confirmed that Tilda Swinton was involved in the production of the upcoming movie, reports Screen Rant.
"When we got Tilda Swinton, she was just a 1-day availability," Grillo dropped the information.
Swinton played the role of the Ancient One in Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer Doctor Strange. Her character was, however, killed off in the 2016 standalone film. While it's still unclear how the dead character will make an appearance in the upcoming movie, it's believed that time travel and flashbacks will play a huge role in the film.
