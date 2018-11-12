Avengers 4: This is Why Thanos Survived and Others Died in the Destruction of Titan

In Avengers Infinity War, fans learnt that the universe is under threat as Thanos is out there to finish half the population. The reason behind it was the imbalance in the universe that led to the destruction of his home planet Titan.But what makers didn't reveal was how Thanos survived the catastrophic destruction of Titan. In the book Avengers Infinity War-The Art of the Movie, Eleni Roussos explains that the Mad Titan was banned from entering Titan after his real intentions were revealed. As a result, he was not present when the planet was destroyed.Thanos is one of the most unique characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Unlike other antagonists, he does not plan to settle scores but works for the greater good even if it results in the deaths of millions of creatures. His idea behind the destruction of cosmos is not led by a foul conspiracy or a pretext of vengeance but by the concept of balancing the universe.Detailing more about Thanos' character, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige had earlier said, "Thanos has been lurking in the shadows with a desire to obtain these Infinity Stones, which has played a big part in our other films."Talking about building the character and his mission Feige said, "Storytelling devices that we’ve seeded into every film will continue to play a part and come together. We’ve been teasing this for six years. That’s a long time to tease something cinematically before paying it off. Thanos has to be the greatest villain in our movies."Will the Mad Titan take over the universe or the Avengers will find a way to save the planet? Avengers 4 will hit the theatres in May next year.