Avengers 4: Thor and Captain America's Revamped Look Leaked

Marvel fans will probably see a revamped version of Thor and Captain America in the upcoming Avengers movie. Recently, an image of merchandise packaging was leaked on social media which revealed new costumes worn by the two superheroes.In the image, we can see Chris Hemsworth as Thor and Guardian of the Galaxy's Rocket Raccoon in coordinated superheroes suits.The suit looks similar to the Quantum Realm costumes which were designed by Hank Pym and Scott Lang for Ant Man.The synchronised costumes support several fan theories which claim that the Avengers will reunite and will travel to an alternate dimension to fight Thanos.Apart from Thor, the box also has pictures of Chris Evans and Brie Larson as Captain America and Captain Marvel respectively.This is not the first time that Avengers 4 pictures are leaked. Earlier few on-set and concept art photos made it to the social media.While in the pictures from the shooting, fans got a glimpse of Iron Man, Ant-Man and Hulk at the Battle of New York. The concept art images showed Captain America in a clean shaven look, Black Widow in braided hair, and Hulk in a blue suit. Apart from them, the photos also featured Thanos and his new weapon. His broken Infinity Gauntlet will be replaced by a double-edged sword.Concluding the Avengers Universe, the fourth instalment of the film will be released in May 2019.