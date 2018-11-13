GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Avengers 4: Will Thanos Snap Again or Doctor Strange will Figure Out a Solution?

Throughout the film, the universe was warned about the snap and the earth's mightiest heroes, the Avengers, crossed barriers to stop it.

News18.com

Updated:November 13, 2018, 5:26 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Avengers 4: Will Thanos Snap Again or Doctor Strange will Figure Out a Solution?
Image Courtesy: Twitter
Loading...
Thanos' fateful snap became one of the major highlights of Avengers: Infinity War. Throughout the film, the universe was warned about the snap and the earth's mightiest heroes, the Avengers, crossed barriers to stop it. Although the Mad Titan was unstoppable and he managed to build the infinity gauntlet.

Thereafter millions of hearts were broken when fans saw some of their favourite superheroes turning into dust. And now, fans are speculating that we might see Thanos snapping again.

It all started when writer Christopher Markus explained Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War - The Art of the Movie. He said, "They (The Infinity Stones have) been misused by people who didn’t understand their true power. And now that the real master of them, Thanos, has shown up, we can see what they actually do. The problem is, as you can imagine, as you gain control over these things, your story just goes haywire because why are there any stakes for the man who can control time, space, reality, your mind, your soul and power?"

He also elaborated upon the hurdles of the infinity stone. He said, "He can reset as many times as it’ll take. So you have to build in a lot of bumps in the road or maybe keep one stone away from him for long enough in order for the thing to have any dramatic structure at all.”

This has led fans to presume that in order to set things right, Thanos may snap again in the upcoming Avengers 4. This also coincides with the rumours of time travel. If the Avengers travel back in time and stop Thanos from getting one of the stones, they could alter the timeline.

Also Read: Stan Lee’s Creations were Humans First and Superheroes Later
Such a scenario seems possible because, at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, Doctor Strange figures out one possibility that could help them defeat Thanos and save the earth. And in order to figure out the possibility, we might see him snapping multiple times.

Will the Avengers and universe face the wrath of Thanos' snap again? We'll find out with the release of Avengers 4 in May, next year.

Follow @news18movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...