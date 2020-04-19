MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Avengers Actor Josh Brolin Has This to Say About Not Adhering to Social Distancing Norms Amid Coronavirus

Josh Brolin

Josh Brolin

Josh Brolin had shared a picture of his family visiting his father's house while there has been widespread call for staying at home and adhering to social distancing norms.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 19, 2020, 5:51 PM IST
Hollywood actor Josh Brolin has apologised to his fans over not adhering to social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus spread. It was reported that Brolin, along with his family, had stepped out of their home to attend what seemed like a social call from Brolin's father James and his step-mother Barbara Streisand.

Brolin had shared a picture of himself with his wife and daughter from outside his father's house, wearing masks. He later deleted it after he apparently faced backlash for not adhering to social distancing guidelines, which include staying home in isolation to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Now, Brolin has apologised in a video shared on social media. "My father lives next door to us, and we had a plan to go see them and not be near them and that plan was broken and that's our responsibility," he said. "I think it was irresponsible."

"You know, it's hard to be honest sometimes. It's hard to be honest and say, 'maybe I screwed up' and I knew that that was in the air, not because of the responses, but because the responses brought me back to my own truth and it's humbling as hell, man."

