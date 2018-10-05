English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers Away: See Chris Evans Get Emotional After Hanging Up Captain America Shield
The 37-year-old Evans -- who played Johnny Storm in a couple of "Fantastic Four" films -- first played Steve Rogers aka Captain America in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger.
This image released by Disney shows Chris Evans in a scene from Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Infinity War." (Image: AP)
Actor Chris Evans was emotional as he hung up his shield as Captain America, a role he has played for nearly a decade.
Evans made the announcement on Thursday via Twitter, posting: "Officially wrapped on 'Avengers 4'. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honour. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful."
The actor previously pointed out to retiring the character in a profile in the The New York Times which quoted him as saying, "You want to get off the train before they push you off."
The 37-year-old Evans -- who played Johnny Storm in a couple of "Fantastic Four" films -- first played Steve Rogers aka Captain America in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger. He then played the character in The Avengers (2012), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), as well as cameos in a number of other Marvel films.
Evans makes his final appearance as Captain America in the currently untitled Avengers 4.
While his Captain America had a relatively small amount of screentime in this year's Avengers: Infinity War, the writers of that movie and Avengers 4 have said the hero will be the front and center in the next installment, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
(With AFP Relaxnews inputs)
