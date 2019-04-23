English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers Cast Explains Why 'Endgame' is the 'Most Secretive Movie Possible'
Walt Disney Co's Marvel Studios went to great lengths to keep the plot of the movie 'Avengers: Endgame' under wraps until its highly anticipated debut in theaters this week.
Image courtesy: Reddit
Walt Disney Co’s Marvel Studios went to great lengths to keep the plot of the movie Avengers: Endgame under wraps until its highly anticipated debut in theaters this week, the stars and directors said in interviews.
Endgame will offer the “grand conclusion” to a 22-movie story for six of Marvel’s Avengers — Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, Captain America, Hawkeye and the Hulk, according to Joe Russo, who directed the new film with his brother Anthony.
Marvel took extra steps to keep the plot secret during filming, and many of the movie’s A-list cast said they did not know how exactly the story would unfold.
Endgame begins rolling out in theaters around the world on Wednesday.
Brie Larson, who plays the newest big-screen hero, Captain Marvel, called Endgame the “most secretive movie possible.” For scenes where she had no lines, Larson said she would be called to the movie’s set without any script for guidance.
“I’d just have to be on set figuring it out,” she said, “which is very intimidating to the new kid.”
Mark Ruffalo, the actor who plays the Hulk, said he had not read a full script for the film and was unsure how it would end.
The predecessor to Endgame, last year’s Avengers: Infinity War, left audiences with an epic cliffhanger in which many of the superheroes appeared to turn to dust, and fans are anxious to see what’s next.
Captain America actor Chris Evans said he had faith that Marvel would put out a movie that will “end up being something pretty cool.”
“I have grown comfortable and confident that Marvel will make a movie we can be proud of,” Evans said.
