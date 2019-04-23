Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Avengers Cast Explains Why 'Endgame' is the 'Most Secretive Movie Possible'

Walt Disney Co's Marvel Studios went to great lengths to keep the plot of the movie 'Avengers: Endgame' under wraps until its highly anticipated debut in theaters this week.

Reuters

Updated:April 23, 2019, 8:38 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Avengers Cast Explains Why 'Endgame' is the 'Most Secretive Movie Possible'
Image courtesy: Reddit
Loading...
Walt Disney Co’s Marvel Studios went to great lengths to keep the plot of the movie Avengers: Endgame under wraps until its highly anticipated debut in theaters this week, the stars and directors said in interviews.

Endgame will offer the “grand conclusion” to a 22-movie story for six of Marvel’s Avengers — Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, Captain America, Hawkeye and the Hulk, according to Joe Russo, who directed the new film with his brother Anthony.

Marvel took extra steps to keep the plot secret during filming, and many of the movie’s A-list cast said they did not know how exactly the story would unfold.

Endgame begins rolling out in theaters around the world on Wednesday.

Brie Larson, who plays the newest big-screen hero, Captain Marvel, called Endgame the “most secretive movie possible.” For scenes where she had no lines, Larson said she would be called to the movie’s set without any script for guidance.

“I’d just have to be on set figuring it out,” she said, “which is very intimidating to the new kid.”

Mark Ruffalo, the actor who plays the Hulk, said he had not read a full script for the film and was unsure how it would end.

The predecessor to Endgame, last year’s Avengers: Infinity War, left audiences with an epic cliffhanger in which many of the superheroes appeared to turn to dust, and fans are anxious to see what’s next.

Captain America actor Chris Evans said he had faith that Marvel would put out a movie that will “end up being something pretty cool.”

“I have grown comfortable and confident that Marvel will make a movie we can be proud of,” Evans said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram