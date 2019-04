Avengers Cast Gets Hands and Feet Imprinted into Cement at TCL Chinese Theater, See Video

Avengers: Endgame has caught the fancy of every living human on the planet. And while the film releases in two days from now on Friday, the cast of the first Avengers film and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige were busy making a mark at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood.Actors Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner and studio runner Kevin imprinted their hands and feet into the wet cement outside the theater. See video here:TCL Chinese Theater also has the imprints of Stan Lee, who has created some of Marvel's iconic characters. Stan's ceremony was held in 2017, a year before he passed away. Other stars from the franchise, who have their imprints here are Anthony Hopkins (Odin Borson), Samuel L Jackson (Nick Fury), Michael Douglas (Hank Pym) and Mickey Rourke (Ivan Vanko/Whiplash).Avengers: Endgame marks the culmination of the three phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). According to fans and critics' first reaction over the film, it is totally worth the hype. The film has smashed all advance booking records in India and is said to collect over USD 1 billion over the first weekend. Avengers: Endgame will release on April 26.Follow @News18Movies for more