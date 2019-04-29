Avengers Endgame: 10 Best Social Media Posts Inspired by the Marvel Film
Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame has earned more than Rs 8,000 Cr within just five days of its release.
Image: LeSean McCoy/Twitter, Marvel Studios/Twitter and Twitter
Marvel Studios film is winning hearts and claiming tickets like no other. People were literally found resting outside the cinema theaters before they headed in for the film. It was always going to be an emotional moment for the fans and non-fans, among others and somehow it all just struck the same, right cord. All 'spoiler free' reviews are saying Avengers: Endgame is an appropriate sign-off, which is before we see another such mass spectacle come along.
Social media being its witty, aware self, had a field day as the days to the Endgame neared. Now that we are past it, it is as good a time as any to look back, sit and enjoy. Here is a list of ten best social media posts the film has inspired in its wake. Some posts were artistic, others emotional, a few political and then some really no holds barred love.
Cue in while the suckers, I mean others, watch it.
Marvel Studios Celebrate Endgame
Thank you to all the fans around the world for being part of our universe. We love you 3000. #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/ZAHYQDetZ5— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 28, 2019
Walt Disney Company Celebrate Endgame
Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame has shattered records with an unprecedented estimated global debut of $1.209 billion, becoming the first film in history to surpass $1 billion in its opening weekend: https://t.co/ZhJYC9c8fR pic.twitter.com/2Yva3QUJsc— Walt Disney Company (@WaltDisneyCo) April 28, 2019
GIFs Celebrate Endgame
Power couple. #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/38fHjz8mUG— Marvel HD gifs (@MarvelHDgifs) April 28, 2019
Lets Celebrate Endgame with Thanos
View this post on Instagram
⬇️TAG A FRIEND WHO WOULD LOVE THIS WALLPAPER😍 . #thanos 📷💯👍😎 . More Wallpapers in our App- Link in Bio. . [ ❤💬 Like and comment ❤💬 ] Follow: @superwallpapershd DM for credit or remove . . #wallpaper #wallpapers #wallpaperhd #wallpapersandroid #wallpaperart #wallpaper_3d #wallpapersticker #wallpaper3d #wallpapertumblr #ilovewallpaper #wallpaperstiker #wallpaperdesign #wallpaperstore #tumblrwallpaper #instawallpaper #phonewallpaper #hdwallpaper #wallpapermagazine #lockscreenwallpaper #wallpaperonline #newwallpaper #bestwallpaper #3dwallpaper #wallpapercustom #wallpaperminimalis #mobilewallpaper #wallpapering #avengersendgame
Fans Enjoy Endgame
Memes Celebrate Endgame
Spoilers Attack Endgame
The worst day ever .... me and lil shady are hurt .... they killed iron man 😞😞😞😞 take Captain America instead— Lesean McCoy (@CutonDime25) April 26, 2019
YouTube Destroys Endgame
Politics Uses Endgame
Over the last five years, the BJP has destroyed every pillar of democracy.— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 26, 2019
But the #Endgame has begun. #MahaGathbandhan Sarkar
Coming soon pic.twitter.com/dOIYobwRge
Tumblr Sums Up Endgame
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | Pandya Smashes Fastest 50 of the Season
- Finch Says Thank You to 'All Time Greats' Dhoni & Kohli for Jerseys
- Jawa Motorcycles Reunite 1971 Indo-Pak War Veteran IAF Fighter Pilots Known as Hell's Angels
- Azerbaijan GP: Bottas Beats Hamilton by 1.5 Seconds, Mercedes Get Record 4th Straight One-Two
- Diljit Dosanjh or Ranveer Singh, Who Rocked the 'Wizard of Oz' Inspired Hoodie Better?
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s