»
3-min read

Avengers Endgame: 10 Best Social Media Posts Inspired by the Marvel Film

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame has earned more than Rs 8,000 Cr within just five days of its release.

Devasheesh Pandey | News18.com

Updated:April 29, 2019, 8:50 AM IST
Image: LeSean McCoy/Twitter, Marvel Studios/Twitter and Twitter
Avengers: Endgame has declared itself the movie juggernaut makers set out to make. Years of hard work has finally borne fruit and all that is left to do is celebrate. Anthony and Joe Russo, scores of cast and crew members (named, known and not known) and others can take a bow as Marvel Entertainment's Avengers: Endgame has become the highest-grossing film of the year on its opening weekend, with USD 1.2+ billion at the worldwide box office, not counting what the final global Sunday box office turns out to be.

Marvel Studios film is winning hearts and claiming tickets like no other. People were literally found resting outside the cinema theaters before they headed in for the film. It was always going to be an emotional moment for the fans and non-fans, among others and somehow it all just struck the same, right cord. All 'spoiler free' reviews are saying Avengers: Endgame is an appropriate sign-off, which is before we see another such mass spectacle come along.

Social media being its witty, aware self, had a field day as the days to the Endgame neared. Now that we are past it, it is as good a time as any to look back, sit and enjoy. Here is a list of ten best social media posts the film has inspired in its wake. Some posts were artistic, others emotional, a few political and then some really no holds barred love.

Cue in while the suckers, I mean others, watch it.

Marvel Studios Celebrate Endgame




Walt Disney Company Celebrate Endgame




GIFs Celebrate Endgame




Lets Celebrate Endgame with Thanos



Fans Enjoy Endgame



Memes Celebrate Endgame

via me.me



Spoilers Attack Endgame




YouTube Destroys Endgame



Politics Uses Endgame




Tumblr Sums Up Endgame

Iron Man Meme

Read full article
Live TV

