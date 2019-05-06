English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers Endgame All Set to Cross Rs 400 Crore Mark at Indian Box Office
The Marvel Studios film has collected a whopping Rs 372.56 crore (gross box office collection) and Rs 312.95 crore (net box office collection) in just 10 days.
Image Courtesy: Chris Evans News/ Twitter
After becoming the first Hollywood film to enter the Rs 300 crore club in India, Avengers: Endgame is inching towards the Rs 400 crore mark. According to a statement issued on behalf of the makers, the Marvel Studios film has collected a whopping Rs 372.56 crore (gross box office collection) and Rs 312.95 crore (net box office collection) in just 10 days.
It released in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu across 2,845 screens in India on April 26. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted pointed out the remarkable feat of earning Rs 50 crore plus in the second weekend.
Now, the Rs 300 crore club in India includes PK, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Dangal, Tiger Zinda Hai, Padmaavat and Sanju, Adarsh pointed out, adding that Baahubali 2 (Hindi) is the only film in the Rs 500 crore net club at the Indian box office.
Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Black Widow, Thor and other Marvel superheroes assembled one last time in Avengers: Endgame to save the world and fight against Thanos. The 22nd film of Marvel Cinematic Universe marks the end of an era that revolved around Iron Man, the Hulk and Captain America, among others. It is helmed by the Russo Brothers, Joe and Anthony.
The star-studded cast includes Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper and Josh Brolin.
#AvengersEndgame continues to sparkle... Rakes in big numbers on [second] Sat and Sun... Adds ₹ 50 cr+ in Weekend 2, which is remarkable... [Week 2] Fri 12.50 cr, Sat 18.30 cr, Sun 21.75 cr. Total: ₹ 312.95 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 372.56 cr.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 6, 2019
#AvengersEndgame is the first #Hollywood film to join ₹ 300 cr Club... Biz at a glance...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 5, 2019
Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 1
₹ 100 cr: Day 2
₹ 150 cr: Day 3
₹ 200 cr: Day 5
₹ 250 cr: Day 7
₹ 300 cr: Will cross today [Sun; Day 10]
Nett BOC. India biz.
₹ 300 cr Club and its members...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 5, 2019
2014: #PK
2015: #BajrangiBhaijaan
2016: #Sultan
2016: #Dangal
2017: #TigerZindaHai
2018: #Padmaavat
2018: #Sanju
2019: #AvengersEndgame
NOTE: #Baahubali2 [#Hindi; 2017] is the ONLY film in ₹ 500 cr Club. Nett BOC. India biz.
