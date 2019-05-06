Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Avengers Endgame All Set to Cross Rs 400 Crore Mark at Indian Box Office

The Marvel Studios film has collected a whopping Rs 372.56 crore (gross box office collection) and Rs 312.95 crore (net box office collection) in just 10 days.

IANS

Updated:May 6, 2019, 3:06 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Avengers Endgame All Set to Cross Rs 400 Crore Mark at Indian Box Office
Image Courtesy: Chris Evans News/ Twitter
Loading...
After becoming the first Hollywood film to enter the Rs 300 crore club in India, Avengers: Endgame is inching towards the Rs 400 crore mark. According to a statement issued on behalf of the makers, the Marvel Studios film has collected a whopping Rs 372.56 crore (gross box office collection) and Rs 312.95 crore (net box office collection) in just 10 days.

It released in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu across 2,845 screens in India on April 26. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted pointed out the remarkable feat of earning Rs 50 crore plus in the second weekend.




Now, the Rs 300 crore club in India includes PK, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Dangal, Tiger Zinda Hai, Padmaavat and Sanju, Adarsh pointed out, adding that Baahubali 2 (Hindi) is the only film in the Rs 500 crore net club at the Indian box office.







Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Black Widow, Thor and other Marvel superheroes assembled one last time in Avengers: Endgame to save the world and fight against Thanos. The 22nd film of Marvel Cinematic Universe marks the end of an era that revolved around Iron Man, the Hulk and Captain America, among others. It is helmed by the Russo Brothers, Joe and Anthony.

The star-studded cast includes Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper and Josh Brolin.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram