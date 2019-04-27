Take the pledge to vote

Avengers Endgame and CID Actor Dayanand Shetty are Breaking the Internet with Memes

CID's Senior Inspector Daya was recalled upon by poignant fans after they saw the overwhelming 'Avengers: Endgame.'

News18.com

April 27, 2019
Avengers Endgame and CID Actor Dayanand Shetty are Breaking the Internet with Memes
CID actor Dayanand Shetty has been called upon by fans yet again, who are sad after watching MCU's latest and final offering Avengers: Endgame. Shetty portrays the role of Inspector Daya in the crime-detective series and is infamous for breaking down doors of suspected criminals. Today, Shetty was recalled by netizens, who after watching Avengers: Endgame were left confused about how to best put forth their feelings about the film series ending on an emotional note.

Sharing an image of a poignant Shetty, sitting on a beach, a user wrote, "Pic 1: After watching #InfinityWar. Pic 2: After watching #EndGame."




Fast to follow up on the meme culture, users kept sharing the image, each with their own twist. See some of the best reactions here.



















CID airs on Sony Tv and the show has been on air since 1998 and has clocked more than 1,540 episodes. In 2018, it was reported that the show will enter a 3 month break period after its producers and Sony Entertainment Television decided to rejuvenate and reboot it. There has been no update in the matter as of now, which makes the situation more poignant for the fans who have followed CID religiously for close to 21 years.

