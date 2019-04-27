Avengers Endgame and CID Actor Dayanand Shetty are Breaking the Internet with Memes
CID's Senior Inspector Daya was recalled upon by poignant fans after they saw the overwhelming 'Avengers: Endgame.'
Sharing an image of a poignant Shetty, sitting on a beach, a user wrote, "Pic 1: After watching #InfinityWar. Pic 2: After watching #EndGame."
Pic 1: After watching #InfinityWar— ✪ Veer ✪ (@ClawedHumor) April 27, 2019
Pic 2: After watching #EndGame pic.twitter.com/UQ1ECIPiSD
Fast to follow up on the meme culture, users kept sharing the image, each with their own twist. See some of the best reactions here.
When you want to break the door but thanos snapped people out, so there is no one to say "Daya darbaza tod"#Avengers #Thanos pic.twitter.com/ZL9rngoKwk— aftab🇮🇳 (@biryani_babu) April 27, 2019
When you're waiting for the opportunity to knock the door but later realize that you've broken all of them. pic.twitter.com/cd5Cj3T3UX— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) April 27, 2019
When ACP pradyuman opens the door without asking Daya for it. 😭😭😭— CHEEKU🌼 (@Okay_Bye___) April 27, 2019
*सत्य घटना पर आधारित* pic.twitter.com/2PV623tLtC
When ACP Pradyuman asks Daya to Open the Door using keys.. pic.twitter.com/rzFmhfg4E5— N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) April 27, 2019
Sadness at its peak after #AvengersEndgame #LokSabhaElections2019 #GameofThrones finishes. pic.twitter.com/573uBOKtsQ— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) April 27, 2019
Me after May when GOT finishes : pic.twitter.com/NfCMJLHFRz— Bahut Scope hai (@Bahut_Scope_Hai) April 27, 2019
CID airs on Sony Tv and the show has been on air since 1998 and has clocked more than 1,540 episodes. In 2018, it was reported that the show will enter a 3 month break period after its producers and Sony Entertainment Television decided to rejuvenate and reboot it. There has been no update in the matter as of now, which makes the situation more poignant for the fans who have followed CID religiously for close to 21 years.
