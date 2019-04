Avengers Endgame and CID Actor Dayanand Shetty are Breaking the Internet with Memes

When you want to break the door but thanos snapped people out, so there is no one to say "Daya darbaza tod"#Avengers #Thanos pic.twitter.com/ZL9rngoKwk — aftab🇮🇳 (@biryani_babu) April 27, 2019

When you're waiting for the opportunity to knock the door but later realize that you've broken all of them. pic.twitter.com/cd5Cj3T3UX — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) April 27, 2019

When ACP pradyuman opens the door without asking Daya for it. 😭😭😭



*सत्य घटना पर आधारित* pic.twitter.com/2PV623tLtC — CHEEKU🌼 (@Okay_Bye___) April 27, 2019

When ACP Pradyuman asks Daya to Open the Door using keys.. pic.twitter.com/rzFmhfg4E5 — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) April 27, 2019

Me after May when GOT finishes : pic.twitter.com/NfCMJLHFRz — Bahut Scope hai (@Bahut_Scope_Hai) April 27, 2019

CID actor Dayanand Shetty has been called upon by fans yet again, who are sad after watching MCU's latest and final offering Avengers: Endgame. Shetty portrays the role of Inspector Daya in the crime-detective series and is infamous for breaking down doors of suspected criminals. Today, Shetty was recalled by netizens, who after watching Avengers: Endgame were left confused about how to best put forth their feelings about the film series ending on an emotional note.Sharing an image of a poignant Shetty, sitting on a beach, a user wrote, "Pic 1: After watching #InfinityWar. Pic 2: After watching #EndGame."Fast to follow up on the meme culture, users kept sharing the image, each with their own twist. See some of the best reactions here.CID airs on Sony Tv and the show has been on air since 1998 and has clocked more than 1,540 episodes. In 2018, it was reported that the show will enter a 3 month break period after its producers and Sony Entertainment Television decided to rejuvenate and reboot it. There has been no update in the matter as of now, which makes the situation more poignant for the fans who have followed CID religiously for close to 21 years.Follow @News18Movies for more