1-min read

Avengers Endgame Beats Dangal and Tiger Zinda Hai's First Week Box Office Collection in 5 Days

Earning Rs 215 crore in just 5 days, Avengers: Endgame has already surpassed the 5-day collections of Baahubali 2, Dangal and Tiger Zinda Hai.

News18.com

Updated:May 1, 2019, 2:42 PM IST
Image courtesy: Avengers/ Instagram
Industry insiders had predicted that Avengers: Endgame would cross Rs 200 crore at the Indian box office on Tuesday, and so it did. The film, that released on Friday April 26 in India, earned Rs 215 crore nett by the end of Tuesday.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had said that the Marvel film will cross week 1 business of the biggest Bollywood grossers - Dangal (Rs 197.54 crore), Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 206.04 crore) and Sanju (Rs 202.51 crore) by Day 5. Such is the frenzy about the film in India, that it didn't even require all seven days to beat their first week box office achievements.




The film is now challenging the week 1 business of Baahubali: The Conclusion's Hindi version, which had collected Rs 247 crore. It has already beaten Baahubali 2's 5-day collection figure of Rs 198 crore.

Dangal is the highest grossing film from the Hindi film industry with Rs 387.29 crore in all languages and it is being said that Endgame will surpass that, according to Box Office India. BOI also says that there is a good chance Endgame will be similar or even better than Rajinikanth's 2.0 after two weeks, which will mean it will be close to Rs 400 crore nett after two weeks.

With the culmination of Marvel's decade-long cinematic universe, Avengers: Endgame broke nearly all box records imaginable. Film trade analysts did predict it to be a massive success, but earning $1 billion over the weekend was definitely unfathomable. Endgame raked in $1.223 billion dollars worldwide in 5 days, becoming the fastest film to reach that mark.

