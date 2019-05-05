English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers Endgame Becomes First Ever Hollywood Film to Cross Rs 300 Cr at Indian Box Office
After becoming the fastest film to enter the Rs 100-crore club in India, Avengers: Endgame has set another record by being the first ever Hollywood film to cross Rs 300 crore mark in the country.
Marvel's latest outing Avengers: Endgame is unstoppable at the box office. After becoming the fastest film to enter the Rs 100-crore club in India, the film has set another record by being the first ever Hollywood film to cross Rs 300 crore mark in the country.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the details. He wrote, "#AvengersEndgame is the first #Hollywood film to join ₹ 300 cr Club... Biz at a glance. Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 1. ₹ 100 cr: Day 2. ₹ 150 cr: Day 3. ₹ 200 cr: Day 5. ₹ 250 cr: Day 7. ₹ 300 cr: Will cross today [Sun; Day 10] Nett BOC. India biz." (sic)
"#AvengersEndgame remains the first choice of moviegoers... Biz took a slight dip on [second] Fri, but gathered speed on [second] Sat... Will cross ₹ 300 cr today [Sun]... [Week 2] Fri 12.50 cr, Sat 18 cr. Total: ₹ 290.90 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 346.31 cr.(sic)" he wrote in another tweet.
In Hollywood's box office war, Avengers: Endgame has turned out to be a game-changer as it gallops its way to the $2 billion mark, raising the million dollar question whether it will surpass the $2.78 billion benchmark set by Avatar a decade ago.
According to Forbes, Avengers: Endgame has already minted USD 1.82 billion in worldwide receipts as it heads into the second week since its release, making it inevitable that it will zoom past the lifetime collection of its predecessor Avengers: Infinity War (USD 2.05 billion) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens (USD 2.07 billion).
Directed by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, the film has Hollywood biggies like Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth suiting up as the world's favourite superheroes.
(With inputs from IANS)
