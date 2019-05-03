Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Avengers Endgame Biggest Box Office Blockbuster in India, Beats Bollywood by Long Margin

Russo Brothers' Avengers: Endgame has shattered all box office records in India, earning Rs 310 cr in its first week.

News18.com

Updated:May 3, 2019, 3:51 PM IST
Avengers Endgame Biggest Box Office Blockbuster in India, Beats Bollywood by Long Margin
Avengers Endgame is killing it at the box office, setting unprecedented records.
Marvel Studios' latest offering, Avengers: Endgame, has successfully demonstrated that the Indian audiences are a sucker for superheroes and fantasy-fiction. The Russo Brothers' behemoth has rewritten all box office records in its favour and seems unstoppable going ahead. The fact that no major Bollywood or regional films are releasing around the time is a testimony to the formidable force that Hollywood has to offer, in the form of Endgame.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh collated day-wise earning of the superhero spectacle in India and came out with a final number that is mind boggling. As per report, Endgame, in the first week, has earned Rs 260.40 cr Nett and Rs 310 cr Gross in India. In reaching the milestone, it outdid the first week box office collections of the Hindi dubbed version of Baahubali 2, which made Rs 247 crore, and also defeated many Bollywood films, like Dangal, Sultan, Sanju and Tiger Zinda Hai, by a huge margin.







Earlier, Endgame crossed the Rs 100 crore on the second day of release, Rs 150 crore mark on day three, Rs 200 on day five and Rs 250 crore on day seven. It is also the biggest Hollywood film in India, beating Avengers: Infinity War. The film released across approximately 2845 screens in India in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu and is running in cinemas now.

