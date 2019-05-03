English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers Endgame Biggest Box Office Blockbuster in India, Beats Bollywood by Long Margin
Russo Brothers' Avengers: Endgame has shattered all box office records in India, earning Rs 310 cr in its first week.
Avengers Endgame is killing it at the box office, setting unprecedented records.
Loading...
Marvel Studios' latest offering, Avengers: Endgame, has successfully demonstrated that the Indian audiences are a sucker for superheroes and fantasy-fiction. The Russo Brothers' behemoth has rewritten all box office records in its favour and seems unstoppable going ahead. The fact that no major Bollywood or regional films are releasing around the time is a testimony to the formidable force that Hollywood has to offer, in the form of Endgame.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh collated day-wise earning of the superhero spectacle in India and came out with a final number that is mind boggling. As per report, Endgame, in the first week, has earned Rs 260.40 cr Nett and Rs 310 cr Gross in India. In reaching the milestone, it outdid the first week box office collections of the Hindi dubbed version of Baahubali 2, which made Rs 247 crore, and also defeated many Bollywood films, like Dangal, Sultan, Sanju and Tiger Zinda Hai, by a huge margin.
Earlier, Endgame crossed the Rs 100 crore on the second day of release, Rs 150 crore mark on day three, Rs 200 on day five and Rs 250 crore on day seven. It is also the biggest Hollywood film in India, beating Avengers: Infinity War. The film released across approximately 2845 screens in India in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu and is running in cinemas now.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh collated day-wise earning of the superhero spectacle in India and came out with a final number that is mind boggling. As per report, Endgame, in the first week, has earned Rs 260.40 cr Nett and Rs 310 cr Gross in India. In reaching the milestone, it outdid the first week box office collections of the Hindi dubbed version of Baahubali 2, which made Rs 247 crore, and also defeated many Bollywood films, like Dangal, Sultan, Sanju and Tiger Zinda Hai, by a huge margin.
#AvengersEndgame vs HINDI biggies... After WEEK 1...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 3, 2019
⭐️ #AvengersEndgame ₹ 260.40 cr
⭐️ #Baahubali2 [#Hindi] ₹ 247 cr
⭐️ #Sultan ₹ 229.16 cr [Wed release; 9 days]
⭐️ #TigerZindaHai ₹ 206.04
⭐️ #Sanju ₹ 202.51
⭐️ #Dangal ₹ 197.54 cr
Note: Nett BOC of first 7 days.
#AvengersEndgame has an outstanding Week 1... Crosses *Week 1* biz of ALL #Hindi films by a margin... Fri 53.60 cr, Sat 52.20 cr, Sun 52.85 cr, Mon 31.05 cr, Tue 26.10 cr, Wed 28.50 cr, Thu 16.10 cr. Total: ₹ 260.40 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 310 cr.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 3, 2019
Earlier, Endgame crossed the Rs 100 crore on the second day of release, Rs 150 crore mark on day three, Rs 200 on day five and Rs 250 crore on day seven. It is also the biggest Hollywood film in India, beating Avengers: Infinity War. The film released across approximately 2845 screens in India in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu and is running in cinemas now.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | Pandya Will do 'Special Things' in World Cup: Yuvraj
- Salman Khan Rubbishes Hosting Event in Bijnor, Issues Post on Social Media
- When Sanya Malhotra was Called Out on Instagram for Wearing Fake Fashion
- Fuel, Interest Cost Dent April Auto Sales; Honda Only Carmaker to Register Growth
- Afridi's ‘Real’ Age in His Autobiography Could Be a Question in Next Year’s CBSE Papers
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results