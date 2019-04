Avengers Endgame Smashes Box Office Records, Earns Rs 2,130 Crore in Two Days

Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame opened enormously with a record Rs 1,186 crore earnings worldwide. The film also beat Star Wars: The Force Awakens for preview record with Rs 419 crore in Thursday evening US previews this week.It’s the top domestic preview number of all time, besting Star Wars: The Force Awakens at Rs 398 crore in 2015.Now as per Deadline , the film continues smashing records at the international box office, crushing Rs 2,130 crore in just its first two days.Now playing in 46 international markets, including India, the 22nd MCU outing is pacing ahead of Avengers: Infinity War in each of those and set a new industry single-day benchmark in the UK on Thursday with Rs 104 crore.But China is the first-largest international market with record, Rs 1,075 crore. The film opened to a staggering Rs 747 crore at the Chinese box office.The film is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo from a script by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The star-studded cast includes Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Chris Evans as Captain America, Scarlett Johansson as the Black Widow, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie.Follow @News18Movies for more