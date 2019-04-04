English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers Endgame Breaks Advance Booking Records, Robert Downey Jr Celebrates Birthday
Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner relive Priyanka Chopra's wedding ceremony in a cute dance step, Ranveer Singh shows his admiration for Will Smith in a tribute video and Arpita Khan hits back at trolls.
The hysteria around Marvel's upcoming film Avengers: Endgame is growing day by day. The pre-booking of tickets has begun and with just three weeks remaining for the release of the film, fans have found a new way to monetise the madness around the superhero movie. Reportedly, tickets for the much anticipated film is selling close to INR 6 lakhs.
In another news, online trolls got some nasty words out to Salman Khan's sister Arpita, whose child Ahil was called "polio-afflicted" in one comment. Arpita, however, was not one to take these nasty comments lying down. She hit back with a strong response. Also, actor Robert Downey Jr celebrated his 54th birthday today. The actor has played multiple roles over the years, but his cool rendition of Iron Man has made him a cultural icon among fans.
A video that went viral today featured actress Sophie Turner, who, along with her Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams, imitated a dance move from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding. They both looked adorable as they did the number from their lavish Jodhpur wedding.
Avengers: Endgame tickets were recently made available online across the US, on services like Fandango, AMC Theaters, and Atom Tickets. The ticket sales are going like crazy, with sites crashing multiple times. The first-day record of ticket sales have also surpassed those of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The opening weekend of the film in the US is all but booked.
Online trolls are funny but sometimes they are demeaning and nasty. Recently, an online troll likened Salman Khan's sister Arpita's son Ahil to "a polio-afflicted kid", which led to her blasting at them.
There are only a handful of actors that have made their onscreen characters untouchable. Robert Downey Jr is one such actor, who will always be known for laying the foundation on which Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is built. His Iron Man is the best and can't be outdone or outperformed by anyone.
Sophie Turner, who is currently busy promoting the final season of Game of Thrones was asked if she would take inspiration from Priyanka and Nick's wedding and have 'big dance number' at her ceremony too. Read her response here.
Ranveer Singh posted a tribute video for the Will Smith, showing his admiration for the rapper-actor-comedian in his own peculiar way.
