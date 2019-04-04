LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Avengers Endgame Breaks Advance Booking Records, Robert Downey Jr Celebrates Birthday

Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner relive Priyanka Chopra's wedding ceremony in a cute dance step, Ranveer Singh shows his admiration for Will Smith in a tribute video and Arpita Khan hits back at trolls.

News18.com

Updated:April 4, 2019, 7:44 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Avengers Endgame Breaks Advance Booking Records, Robert Downey Jr Celebrates Birthday
Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner relive Priyanka Chopra's wedding ceremony in a cute dance step, Ranveer Singh shows his admiration for Will Smith in a tribute video and Arpita Khan hits back at trolls.
Loading...
The hysteria around Marvel's upcoming film Avengers: Endgame is growing day by day. The pre-booking of tickets has begun and with just three weeks remaining for the release of the film, fans have found a new way to monetise the madness around the superhero movie. Reportedly, tickets for the much anticipated film is selling close to INR 6 lakhs.

In another news, online trolls got some nasty words out to Salman Khan's sister Arpita, whose child Ahil was called "polio-afflicted" in one comment. Arpita, however, was not one to take these nasty comments lying down. She hit back with a strong response. Also, actor Robert Downey Jr celebrated his 54th birthday today. The actor has played multiple roles over the years, but his cool rendition of Iron Man has made him a cultural icon among fans.

A video that went viral today featured actress Sophie Turner, who, along with her Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams, imitated a dance move from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding. They both looked adorable as they did the number from their lavish Jodhpur wedding.

Scroll down for more news from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.

Avengers: Endgame tickets were recently made available online across the US, on services like Fandango, AMC Theaters, and Atom Tickets. The ticket sales are going like crazy, with sites crashing multiple times. The first-day record of ticket sales have also surpassed those of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The opening weekend of the film in the US is all but booked.

Read: Avengers Endgame Fans are Reselling Film Tickets on Ebay for Rs 6 Lakh

Online trolls are funny but sometimes they are demeaning and nasty. Recently, an online troll likened Salman Khan's sister Arpita's son Ahil to "a polio-afflicted kid", which led to her blasting at them.

Read: Salman Khan's Sister Arpita Hits Back At Trolls For Calling Her Son Ahil Polio-Afflicted

There are only a handful of actors that have made their onscreen characters untouchable. Robert Downey Jr is one such actor, who will always be known for laying the foundation on which Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is built. His Iron Man is the best and can't be outdone or outperformed by anyone.

Read: Forget Tom Cruise, Nobody Can Play Iron Man Better Than Robert Downey Jr

Also Read: Happy Birthday Robert Downey Jr: Style Evolution of the Superhero Over the Years

Sophie Turner, who is currently busy promoting the final season of Game of Thrones was asked if she would take inspiration from Priyanka and Nick's wedding and have 'big dance number' at her ceremony too. Read her response here.

Read: Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams Imitate Priyanka Chopra's Dance Steps in New Video

Ranveer Singh posted a tribute video for the Will Smith, showing his admiration for the rapper-actor-comedian in his own peculiar way.

Read: Ranveer Singh's Will Smith Act in This Video Will Leave You Speechless

Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram