Avengers Endgame BTS Bloopers Released by Marvel Will Take You on Hilarious Ride

If you think Marvel's Avengers: Endgame was a masterpiece, you'll agree that behind the scene bloopers are even better than that.

Updated:July 26, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
Avengers Endgame BTS Bloopers Released by Marvel Will Take You on Hilarious Ride
Image courtesy: Robert Downey Jr/ Instagram
If you think Marvel's Avengers: Endgame was a masterpiece, you'll agree that behind the scene bloopers are even better than that. In a recently released video by Marvel, the superheroes can be seen goofing up their scenes, as they fumble, trip and share a hearty laugh while shooting the film.

Who but MCU's goofball, Chris Pratt starts off the Endgame blooper video as he instructs the cast to "warm up your butt cheeks," for the epic battle and everybody bursts out laughing at his remark. In another instance, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye looks cross-eyed into the camera while Scarlett Johansson in her Black Widow suit gives him a stern look. Chris Hemsworth who will join the Guardians of the Galaxy on space exploration tour is seen playing with a Rocket Raccoon prop as he rubs it on his fat belly, while Chris Evans is just amused at his Captain America costume. The video also gives a glimpse of Robert Downey Jr, Paul Rudd and Brie Larson among others having some fun time behind the camera.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Avengers: Endgame dethroned Avatar to become the world's highest-grossing film of all time. Avengers: Endgame has done a global business of $2.7902 billion at the box office, in the process eclipsing the $2.7897 billion-haul of Cameron's sci-fi epic.

Avengers: Endgame, the 22nd film of MCU, marked the end of an era that revolved around Iron Man, the Hulk and Captain America, among other superheroes.

In Avengers: Endgame, every Marvel superhero from Iron Man and Thor to Captain America and Black Widow, assembled one last time to save the world from the supervillain Thanos. It ended with the death of Iron Man.

