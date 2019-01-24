Avengers Endgame BTS Pictures Leaked: Is Pepper Potts Iron Man's Saviour?

The Avengers: Endgame trailer had injured Tony Stark with his damaged Iron Man suit drifting in space. In the clip, he is seen recording a message for his fiancé Petter Potts. Since then, it was rumoured that there are fair chances that Gwyneth Paltrow who essays the role of Potts will be Iron Man's saviour.Of late, a picture of Paltrow is making rounds on the internet and it is being widely shared across fan pages. The picture has the actress in a motion capture suit leading fans to assume that she will suit up in an Iron Man Rescue Armour. These pictures which first came in October last year have resurfaced giving way to fan theories.Take a look at the picture:Some other Avengers: Endgame characters costumes were also shared on social media.Pepper Potts and Tony Stark were separated in Avengers: Infinity War when Iron Man went on to save the Earth and its mightiest heroes. Now, it seems fans will see them reuniting in the upcoming Avengers 4 movie.Meanwhile, a spoof article stating that Tom Holland has leaked entire Avengers: Endgame is breaking the Internet. Comically, the Spider Man actor himself fell for the prank. For a moment, even Holland believed that he actually did it. Admitting it, he commented on the post, "this actually stressed me out. For a second I was like 's**it did I?'"Apart from Tom Holland, Mark Ruffalo Ruffalo is infamous for giving out spoilers. Earlier, while shooting for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the actor revealed a lot more than he's allowed to. However, this time MCU is very cautious, unlike its previous films it has made sure that nothing comes out before the film makes to the theaters.Avengers 4 titled Avengers: Endgame will release in April 2019.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.