English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers Endgame BTS Pictures Leaked: Is Pepper Potts Iron Man's Saviour?
Avengers: Endgame BTS pictures having Iron Man's fiance in a rescue armour suit were leaked on social media.
Image Courtesy: Comic Book Resources/ Twitter
Loading...
The Avengers: Endgame trailer had injured Tony Stark with his damaged Iron Man suit drifting in space. In the clip, he is seen recording a message for his fiancé Petter Potts. Since then, it was rumoured that there are fair chances that Gwyneth Paltrow who essays the role of Potts will be Iron Man's saviour.
Of late, a picture of Paltrow is making rounds on the internet and it is being widely shared across fan pages. The picture has the actress in a motion capture suit leading fans to assume that she will suit up in an Iron Man Rescue Armour. These pictures which first came in October last year have resurfaced giving way to fan theories.
Take a look at the picture:
Some other Avengers: Endgame characters costumes were also shared on social media.
Pepper Potts and Tony Stark were separated in Avengers: Infinity War when Iron Man went on to save the Earth and its mightiest heroes. Now, it seems fans will see them reuniting in the upcoming Avengers 4 movie.
Meanwhile, a spoof article stating that Tom Holland has leaked entire Avengers: Endgame is breaking the Internet. Comically, the Spider Man actor himself fell for the prank. For a moment, even Holland believed that he actually did it. Admitting it, he commented on the post, "this actually stressed me out. For a second I was like 's**it did I?'"
Apart from Tom Holland, Mark Ruffalo Ruffalo is infamous for giving out spoilers. Earlier, while shooting for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the actor revealed a lot more than he's allowed to. However, this time MCU is very cautious, unlike its previous films it has made sure that nothing comes out before the film makes to the theaters.
Avengers 4 titled Avengers: Endgame will release in April 2019.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Of late, a picture of Paltrow is making rounds on the internet and it is being widely shared across fan pages. The picture has the actress in a motion capture suit leading fans to assume that she will suit up in an Iron Man Rescue Armour. These pictures which first came in October last year have resurfaced giving way to fan theories.
Take a look at the picture:
Some other Avengers: Endgame characters costumes were also shared on social media.
#BombaMarvel: ¡NUEVOS vistazos a los trajes de los personajes de #AvengersEndgame! 😎 pic.twitter.com/n0YqApoFyU— Tio V (@TioVengador) January 20, 2019
¡Así luce la figura de #Rescue edición #AvengersEndgame! pic.twitter.com/e6YAKrbIwR— Tio V (@TioVengador) January 21, 2019
Pepper Potts and Tony Stark were separated in Avengers: Infinity War when Iron Man went on to save the Earth and its mightiest heroes. Now, it seems fans will see them reuniting in the upcoming Avengers 4 movie.
Meanwhile, a spoof article stating that Tom Holland has leaked entire Avengers: Endgame is breaking the Internet. Comically, the Spider Man actor himself fell for the prank. For a moment, even Holland believed that he actually did it. Admitting it, he commented on the post, "this actually stressed me out. For a second I was like 's**it did I?'"
Apart from Tom Holland, Mark Ruffalo Ruffalo is infamous for giving out spoilers. Earlier, while shooting for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the actor revealed a lot more than he's allowed to. However, this time MCU is very cautious, unlike its previous films it has made sure that nothing comes out before the film makes to the theaters.
Avengers 4 titled Avengers: Endgame will release in April 2019.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Facebook is Cracking Down on Fake News With Harsher Penalties, Ahead of Crucial Elections in India
- This Company Sells Used, Snot-Filled Tissues For Rs 5700 and It's Sick. Literally.
- Avengers Endgame BTS Pictures Leaked: Is Pepper Potts Iron Man's Saviour?
- Karan Johar on Hardik Pandya Controversy: I Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show
- Xiaomi Foldable Phone Teased by Co-Founder Lin Bin: Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results