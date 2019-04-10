English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers Endgame: Captain America, Iron Man Reunion Scene is Not in the Movie, Says Joe Russo
Iron Man and Captain America's reunion in the new 'Avengers: Endgame' trailer gave Marvel fans all the feels.
Iron Man and Captain America's reunion in the new Avengers: Endgame trailer gave Marvel fans all the feels. The last time fans saw the two together they were on opposite sides, kicking butt in the 2016 movie Captain America: Civil War.
However, the special look of Avengers: Endgame, dropped by Marvel Studios past Tuesday, witnessed MCU's two most-loved superheroes reunite and it seemed like their civil war might finally be over. But apparently it was a trick to getting the Marvel audience excited for the film.
In a recent interview with Fox 5 DC, Endgame co-director Joe Russo hinted that Tony Stark and Steve Rogers scene might not actually be in the movie.
"That scene actually isn't in the movie," Joe Russo explained. "So you know we like to tell people we manipulate the trailers to obfuscate what happens in these films."
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is no stranger to manipulating trailers to hide spoilers, but the notion that this scene might not be real is certainly something.
When asked by the interviewer if they were joking, the Russos smartly addressed the situation.
"Am I joking?" Joe responded, while Anthony smiled.
"The relationship between Tony Stark and Steve Rogers is a relationship we’ve been following for a long time." Anthony Russo added. "It’s a very special story arc."
Captain America: Civil War had an sledgehammer emotional impact on Marvel fans, courtesy a major showdown between Chris Evans' Captain America and Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man. And exactly why their reunite scene in the new clip proved to be a huge sigh of relief for all Marvel fans.
“It’s not about how much we lost, it’s about how much we have left," Iron Man says in the latest Avengers Endgame trailer. It appears that realising how much they've lost made Tony Stark and Steve Rogers realise how much they need one another.
But now it all seems to be too good to be true.
