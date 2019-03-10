English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers Endgame: Captain America to Iron Man, Official Look of the Surviving Superheros Revealed
Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans will be able to deep dive into the world of the remaining Avengers in Endgame through a special movie magazine.
Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans will be able to deep dive into the world of the remaining Avengers in Endgame through a special movie magazine.
Loading...
As per a new image that has surfaced on the web, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will be able to deep dive into the world of the remaining Avengers in Endgame through a special movie magazine. It is almost customary, for Marvel Studios to release a magazine for the MCU movies which mostly delves into the tidbits surrounding the cast and filming.
The picture in question comes from a listing on Forbidden Planet for the official Avengers Endgame Movie Special magazine that will hit shelves on April 28. That’s just two days after the release of the much anticipated Avengers: Endgame.
Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hawkeye, Black Widow, Hulk, Captain Marvel, Rocket Raccoon and Nebula find their way on to the magazine cover. Since we last saw our heroes, Captain Marvel has made her MCU debut, Hawkeye finally gets into action and Ant-Man somehow manages to get out of the quantum realm to join forces with the OG Avengers. A noticeable difference here would be Hulk, in what looks like a body suit. Similarly, Hawkeye sports the Ronin-look and Rocket has a newfound love for goggles.
However, the cover image was removed from the website, but it had already made its way to social media and is widely shared by the fans.
Take a look at the cover:
The Special magazine will focus on major events in the MCU that have led us to Avengers Endgame. In addition, origin stories of characters like Iron Man and Captain America will be explored in greater detail, as will the cosmic history of the infinity stones.
The Endgame Special magazine promises behind the scene scoop, interviews and will come with an exclusive Avengers comic strip.
Marvel’s Avengers Endgame releases in India on April 26.
The picture in question comes from a listing on Forbidden Planet for the official Avengers Endgame Movie Special magazine that will hit shelves on April 28. That’s just two days after the release of the much anticipated Avengers: Endgame.
Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hawkeye, Black Widow, Hulk, Captain Marvel, Rocket Raccoon and Nebula find their way on to the magazine cover. Since we last saw our heroes, Captain Marvel has made her MCU debut, Hawkeye finally gets into action and Ant-Man somehow manages to get out of the quantum realm to join forces with the OG Avengers. A noticeable difference here would be Hulk, in what looks like a body suit. Similarly, Hawkeye sports the Ronin-look and Rocket has a newfound love for goggles.
However, the cover image was removed from the website, but it had already made its way to social media and is widely shared by the fans.
Take a look at the cover:
New Avengers: EndGame the Marvel Magazine cover revealed!!! pic.twitter.com/kGrty0CNps— Marvel News Movie (@MarvelNewsMovie) March 7, 2019
The Special magazine will focus on major events in the MCU that have led us to Avengers Endgame. In addition, origin stories of characters like Iron Man and Captain America will be explored in greater detail, as will the cosmic history of the infinity stones.
The Endgame Special magazine promises behind the scene scoop, interviews and will come with an exclusive Avengers comic strip.
Marvel’s Avengers Endgame releases in India on April 26.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Friday 01 March , 2019 Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame: Captain America to Iron Man, Official Look of the Surviving Superheros Revealed
- The Kapil Sharma Show Hosted 1983 World Cup Winning Team and Twitter Calls it Historic
- This is How Kareena Kapoor Reacted on Being Called 'Aunty' on Twitter
- East Meets West: Priyanka Chopra Shares 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain', 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' Versions of 'Sucker'
- Nirav Modi Was Spotted in London and Twitter Tried to Capture Him With Memes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results