1-min read

Avengers Endgame: Captain America to Iron Man, Official Look of the Surviving Superheros Revealed

Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans will be able to deep dive into the world of the remaining Avengers in Endgame through a special movie magazine.

Vaishali Jain | News18.com

Updated:March 10, 2019, 3:23 PM IST
As per a new image that has surfaced on the web, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will be able to deep dive into the world of the remaining Avengers in Endgame through a special movie magazine. It is almost customary, for Marvel Studios to release a magazine for the MCU movies which mostly delves into the tidbits surrounding the cast and filming.

The picture in question comes from a listing on Forbidden Planet for the official Avengers Endgame Movie Special magazine that will hit shelves on April 28. That’s just two days after the release of the much anticipated Avengers: Endgame.

Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hawkeye, Black Widow, Hulk, Captain Marvel, Rocket Raccoon and Nebula find their way on to the magazine cover. Since we last saw our heroes, Captain Marvel has made her MCU debut, Hawkeye finally gets into action and Ant-Man somehow manages to get out of the quantum realm to join forces with the OG Avengers. A noticeable difference here would be Hulk, in what looks like a body suit. Similarly, Hawkeye sports the Ronin-look and Rocket has a newfound love for goggles.

However, the cover image was removed from the website, but it had already made its way to social media and is widely shared by the fans.

Take a look at the cover:




The Special magazine will focus on major events in the MCU that have led us to Avengers Endgame. In addition, origin stories of characters like Iron Man and Captain America will be explored in greater detail, as will the cosmic history of the infinity stones.

The Endgame Special magazine promises behind the scene scoop, interviews and will come with an exclusive Avengers comic strip.

Marvel’s Avengers Endgame releases in India on April 26.
Loading...
