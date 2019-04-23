Avengers Endgame: Captain Marvel, Black Widow Are Set to Take Down Thanos With Their Infinity Gauntlets

Thanos you better watch out cause Carol & Natasha have their own #InfinityGauntlet pic.twitter.com/ywzzWznF8C — Cap is worthy! (@iamcoyy) April 23, 2019

Purple hues, infinity gauntlet and superheroes together build up the Endgame. Taking a cue from the aforementioned clues, the premiere of one of the biggest movies (if not the biggest) of 2019, Avengers: Endgame, happened on Monday with stars taking to the purple carpet in Los Angeles.The beloved superheroes already rule the hearts of their fans with their on-screen personas, and they made heads turn in real life too as they arrived at the world premiere in uber stylish avatars. From among the ensemble cast, it is the female superheroes Brie Larson and Scarlett Johansson that caught everybody's attention.While Captain Marvel Larson donned a pale purple gown matching with the purple theme of the film, Johansson, who stars as Black Widow, shimmered in her sparkling silver dress.But the two actresses had one thing in common - the Infinity Gauntlet themed accessory. Both Larson and Johansson sported the five rings and bracelet studded with gems, each representing a different colour for each of the Infinity Stones.Soon after their pictures made it to social media, fans couldn't help but appreciate the female superheroes for their accessory choices.One of the fans wrote, "I love that both probably talked about this 'premiere accessories' and did it". Another said, "Scarlett Johansson and Brie Larson will defeat Thanos."In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Infinity Gauntlet was made and worn by Thanos to hold six of the 'soul gems', better known as the Infinity Stones, namely - Time Stone, Space Stone, Power Stone, Mind Stone, Reality Stone and Soul Stone.Having worn the gauntlet, the galactic anti-superhero from Titan got everybody talking about him in Infinity War, when he stumped the Avengers. It was the first time in MCU when a villain had beaten the Earth's mightiest heroes, successfully collecting all the Infinity Stones and wiping out half of the universe with a snap of his fingers.Following the events of Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame is slated to hit theaters on April 26.