Avengers Endgame Cast And Crew 'Fully Assembled' in This 360 Pic Captured by Iron Man
Now that the Russo brothers declared Monday May 6 as the official end of 'Avengers Endgame' spoilers ban, the cast has been constantly posting every moment they captured during the filming.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Robert Downey Jr
With the ban on Avengers: Endgame spoilers officially lifted by directors Joe and Anthony Russo, film's cast members like Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt are constantly sharing pictures and behind-the-scene videos from the sets.
The Russo brothers had been adamant about keeping plot points from the movie completely under wraps, which was why the cast hadn’t been able to post any pictures or videos.
But now that the Russo brothers declared Monday May 6 as the official end of the spoilers ban, the cast has been treating fans with exclusive set pictures and videos.
On Wednesday, Downey Jr shared a 360 image of the entire cast and crew of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote: "Infinity War/Endgame cast and crew fully assembled... #TeamStark #thankyou Where's #waldo? It takes a village." (sic)
In the photo, Downey Jr can be seen posing with a doll representing the character Rocket Raccoon.
Avengers: Endgame, the final chapter from the Avengers franchise, crossed the Rs 300 crore box office mark in India, becoming the first Hollywood film to achieve the benchmark in the country in just 10 days of its release.
It released in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu across 2,845 screens in India on April 26.
Marvel superheroes have assembled one last time in Avengers: Endgame to save the world and fight against Thanos.
Avengers: Endgame, the 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, marks the end of an era that revolved around Iron Man, the Hulk and Captain America, among others.
The star-studded cast also includes Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper and Josh Brolin.
