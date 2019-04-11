Avengers Endgame Cast Pokes Fun at Mark 'Hulk' Ruffalo For Not Getting a Matching Tattoo

The Avengers are not just reel buddies, but they adore each other off-screen as well. Recently, the Avengers: Endgame actors made headlines when almost everyone in the cast got matching Avengers tattoos. But there was a notable exception, as Mark Ruffalo refused to get one.On Good Morning America, when Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) and Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) were quizzed about their matching tattoos, everybody turned to Ruffalo who refused to get a tattoo.In his defence, the Incredible Hulk actor revealed that he is afraid of needles and so he did not get the tattoo. Everybody got a laugh out of the fact that the Hulk, who is hailed as the biggest and bulkiest Avenger in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is afraid of something as small as a needle.Meanwhile, pre-sale tickets for the 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Avengers: Endgame, went on sale last Tuesday, prompting fans to flock to sites like Fandango and AMC to grab their tickets. A week later, Endgame ticket sale was nearly twice as the sale of Aquaman, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Avengers: Infinity War and Captain Marvel combined, reports CNBC.com.After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins after the Mad Titan Thanos snapped and wiped out half the population of the universe. With the help of the remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos' snap and restore order to the universe once and for all.Marking the end of MCU's phase three, Avengers: Endgame releases on April 26.