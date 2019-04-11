English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers Endgame Cast Pokes Fun at Mark 'Hulk' Ruffalo For Not Getting a Matching Tattoo
The 'Avengers: Endgame' actors made headlines when almost everyone in the cast got matching Avengers tattoos, except for Mark Ruffalo.
Image courtesy: Mark Ruffalo/ Instagram
Loading...
The Avengers are not just reel buddies, but they adore each other off-screen as well. Recently, the Avengers: Endgame actors made headlines when almost everyone in the cast got matching Avengers tattoos. But there was a notable exception, as Mark Ruffalo refused to get one.
On Good Morning America, when Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) and Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) were quizzed about their matching tattoos, everybody turned to Ruffalo who refused to get a tattoo.
In his defence, the Incredible Hulk actor revealed that he is afraid of needles and so he did not get the tattoo. Everybody got a laugh out of the fact that the Hulk, who is hailed as the biggest and bulkiest Avenger in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is afraid of something as small as a needle.
Meanwhile, pre-sale tickets for the 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Avengers: Endgame, went on sale last Tuesday, prompting fans to flock to sites like Fandango and AMC to grab their tickets. A week later, Endgame ticket sale was nearly twice as the sale of Aquaman, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Avengers: Infinity War and Captain Marvel combined, reports CNBC.com.
After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins after the Mad Titan Thanos snapped and wiped out half the population of the universe. With the help of the remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos' snap and restore order to the universe once and for all.
Marking the end of MCU's phase three, Avengers: Endgame releases on April 26.
On Good Morning America, when Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) and Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) were quizzed about their matching tattoos, everybody turned to Ruffalo who refused to get a tattoo.
In his defence, the Incredible Hulk actor revealed that he is afraid of needles and so he did not get the tattoo. Everybody got a laugh out of the fact that the Hulk, who is hailed as the biggest and bulkiest Avenger in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is afraid of something as small as a needle.
Meanwhile, pre-sale tickets for the 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Avengers: Endgame, went on sale last Tuesday, prompting fans to flock to sites like Fandango and AMC to grab their tickets. A week later, Endgame ticket sale was nearly twice as the sale of Aquaman, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Avengers: Infinity War and Captain Marvel combined, reports CNBC.com.
After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins after the Mad Titan Thanos snapped and wiped out half the population of the universe. With the help of the remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos' snap and restore order to the universe once and for all.
Marking the end of MCU's phase three, Avengers: Endgame releases on April 26.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Katie Bouman, the Scientist Behind the First-Ever Black Hole Image, is Now an Internet Star
- Elections 2019: UDAY, AYUSH, BHIM & Other Names Show the Modi Govt Loves Acronyms
- 'Relive India's Greatest Story' As Ranveer Singh Shares First Look of Kabir Khan's '83
- Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta Break Ties After an Ugly Brawl: Report
- Kim Kardashian's First Solo on Vogue Magazine Faces Backlash, Readers Want Real Models on Cover
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results