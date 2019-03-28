English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers Endgame: Chris Evans Addresses Captain America Death Rumours, Says 'I Die by Tony's Hand'
After 'Avengers: Endgame', Chris Evans has several projects lined. Prominent ones include Apple's forthcoming series 'Defending Jacob' and murder mystery 'Knives Out'.
Chris Evans earned $34 million, from his role as Captain America in Marvel movies.
Last year, actor Chris Evans, most fondly known for wielding the shield as Captain America in Marvel's superhero franchise, said that he'd be done playing the character after Avengers: Endgame. What followed were a series of reports which claimed that he was indeed planning on retirement from acting. Taking up the matter, in an exclusive interview with thehollywoodreporter.com, Evans said, "I never said the word 'retire,'" he says. "It's a really obnoxious notion for an actor to say they're going to retire — it's not something you retire from."
Adding to this, Evans claimed that around the time Captain America offer came to him initially, he had been having 'little panic attacks'. "You feel very judged and you're a little unsure about who you are," he said.
While shooting 2011's Puncture in Houston, he admittedly thought, "Man, if I were an animator I wouldn't be panicking." He also thought if the attacks were his subconscious warning him that he'd chosen the wrong line of work.
Many Marvel fans think that Captain America's days are numbered, that he will die at some point during Endgame. Addressing the same, Evans jokingly said he had to stop watching some of the finished Endgame footage because Iron Man ends up killing Captain America.
"After I die by Tony's hand, I just said, 'You know what? I can't watch this,'" he quipped.
"I should make it clear that this is a joke, even if it feels like the kind of joke that could turn out to be true," Evans explained. "I can't believe they even cut together a trailer because so much of it is a visual spoiler. Probably shouldn't have even said that."
Post Avengers: Endgame, Evans has several projects lined up. Prominent ones include Apple's forthcoming series Defending Jacob and murder mystery Knives Out, which is set for a November release, later this year. Evans, however, said that he would like to direct more. Evans' debut and only directorial venture was a 2014 romance film titled Before We Go , which unfortunately failed to create ripples like his superhero films.
The 37-year-old actor also opened up about his struggle with marijuana. "I've chilled out on weed. I used to love it, but now I think it's the one thing that gets in my way," he admitted.
Evans added, "It zaps your motivation. I think apathy kind of bleeds in, and you start to think, 'Well, I'm not apathetic, I just don't feel like doing that.' And it's like, no—you would feel like doing that if you weren't stoned. And, you know—I'm 37. I can't be smoking weed all the time. That's crazy."
