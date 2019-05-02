Avengers Endgame Continues Breaking Records, Captain Vikram Batra Biopic Gets Title

From the trailer launch of Arjun Kapoor’s upcoming film India’s Most Wanted to Avengers: Endgame becoming the highest-grossing film in India this year so far, the entertainment world on Thursday was abuzz with news and developments.Turns out Pakistani actress Mahira Khan—who made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2017 film Raees—is not engaged, contrary to the reports that she exchanged rings with her entrepreneur beau Salim Karim in Turkey last month.Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, who had forgotten to thank his Pokiri director Puri Jagannath in his heart-warming speech during an event for his upcoming film Maharshi, took to social media to especially express his gratitude towards him.The upcoming Bollywood biopic on Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra has finally got a title—Shershaah. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who will be playing the leads in the film, took to Twitter to make the announcement. Written by Sandeep Srivastava, it will mark the Bollywood directorial debut of filmmaker Vishnu Vardhan, best known for making popular Tamil films like Arinthum Ariyamalum (2005) and Pattiyal (2006).Having earned Rs 244 crore in six days of release, Avengers: Endgame is on its way to shatter Baahubali 2's first week box office records. Directed by Russo brothers, this finale to the Avengers saga has become the highest grossing film in India so far this year.Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas, who have been dating for quite some time now, got married in a surprise wedding in Las Vegas on Wednesday night after the Billboard Music Awards. DJ Diplo took to Instagram and shared a video of the couple exchanging vows inside a local chapel.Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor also shared the trailer of his upcoming film India's Most Wanted. Inspired by true events, the film follows the story of five men, who seek to capture a deadly extremist, without weapons or state-of-the-art technology. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, it is slated to release on May 24.Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and entertainment.