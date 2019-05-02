English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers Endgame Continues Breaking Records, Captain Vikram Batra Biopic Gets Title
From Sophie Turner’s surprise wedding to the trailer of India's Most Wanted, here’s a low-down on the latest from the world of entertainment.
(Clockwise from top left) Avengers: Endgame continues its dream run at the Indian box office, the trailer of India’s Most Wanted released, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got married in a surprise wedding and Mahesh Babu especially thanked one of this favourite directors on Twitter.
Loading...
From the trailer launch of Arjun Kapoor’s upcoming film India’s Most Wanted to Avengers: Endgame becoming the highest-grossing film in India this year so far, the entertainment world on Thursday was abuzz with news and developments.
Turns out Pakistani actress Mahira Khan—who made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2017 film Raees—is not engaged, contrary to the reports that she exchanged rings with her entrepreneur beau Salim Karim in Turkey last month.
https://www.news18.com/news/movies/pakistani-actress-mahira-khan-did-not-get-engaged-in-turkey-report-2125935.html
Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, who had forgotten to thank his Pokiri director Puri Jagannath in his heart-warming speech during an event for his upcoming film Maharshi, took to social media to especially express his gratitude towards him.
https://www.news18.com/news/movies/mahesh-babu-misses-out-puri-jagannath-in-thank-you-speech-makes-up-for-it-later-on-social-media-2125745.html
The upcoming Bollywood biopic on Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra has finally got a title—Shershaah. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who will be playing the leads in the film, took to Twitter to make the announcement. Written by Sandeep Srivastava, it will mark the Bollywood directorial debut of filmmaker Vishnu Vardhan, best known for making popular Tamil films like Arinthum Ariyamalum (2005) and Pattiyal (2006).
https://www.news18.com/news/movies/sidharth-malhotras-biopic-on-kargil-war-hero-vikram-batra-finally-gets-a-title-2125879.html
Having earned Rs 244 crore in six days of release, Avengers: Endgame is on its way to shatter Baahubali 2's first week box office records. Directed by Russo brothers, this finale to the Avengers saga has become the highest grossing film in India so far this year.
https://www.news18.com/news/movies/within-6-days-of-release-avengers-endgame-is-highest-grossing-film-in-india-this-year-2125619.html
Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas, who have been dating for quite some time now, got married in a surprise wedding in Las Vegas on Wednesday night after the Billboard Music Awards. DJ Diplo took to Instagram and shared a video of the couple exchanging vows inside a local chapel.
https://www.news18.com/news/movies/sophie-turner-and-joe-jonas-get-married-in-las-vegas-in-surprise-wedding-2125215.html
Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor also shared the trailer of his upcoming film India's Most Wanted. Inspired by true events, the film follows the story of five men, who seek to capture a deadly extremist, without weapons or state-of-the-art technology. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, it is slated to release on May 24.
https://www.news18.com/news/movies/indias-most-wanted-trailer-arjun-kapoor-leads-a-dangerous-manhunt-2125633.html
Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and entertainment.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Turns out Pakistani actress Mahira Khan—who made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2017 film Raees—is not engaged, contrary to the reports that she exchanged rings with her entrepreneur beau Salim Karim in Turkey last month.
https://www.news18.com/news/movies/pakistani-actress-mahira-khan-did-not-get-engaged-in-turkey-report-2125935.html
Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, who had forgotten to thank his Pokiri director Puri Jagannath in his heart-warming speech during an event for his upcoming film Maharshi, took to social media to especially express his gratitude towards him.
https://www.news18.com/news/movies/mahesh-babu-misses-out-puri-jagannath-in-thank-you-speech-makes-up-for-it-later-on-social-media-2125745.html
The upcoming Bollywood biopic on Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra has finally got a title—Shershaah. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who will be playing the leads in the film, took to Twitter to make the announcement. Written by Sandeep Srivastava, it will mark the Bollywood directorial debut of filmmaker Vishnu Vardhan, best known for making popular Tamil films like Arinthum Ariyamalum (2005) and Pattiyal (2006).
https://www.news18.com/news/movies/sidharth-malhotras-biopic-on-kargil-war-hero-vikram-batra-finally-gets-a-title-2125879.html
Having earned Rs 244 crore in six days of release, Avengers: Endgame is on its way to shatter Baahubali 2's first week box office records. Directed by Russo brothers, this finale to the Avengers saga has become the highest grossing film in India so far this year.
https://www.news18.com/news/movies/within-6-days-of-release-avengers-endgame-is-highest-grossing-film-in-india-this-year-2125619.html
Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas, who have been dating for quite some time now, got married in a surprise wedding in Las Vegas on Wednesday night after the Billboard Music Awards. DJ Diplo took to Instagram and shared a video of the couple exchanging vows inside a local chapel.
https://www.news18.com/news/movies/sophie-turner-and-joe-jonas-get-married-in-las-vegas-in-surprise-wedding-2125215.html
Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor also shared the trailer of his upcoming film India's Most Wanted. Inspired by true events, the film follows the story of five men, who seek to capture a deadly extremist, without weapons or state-of-the-art technology. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, it is slated to release on May 24.
https://www.news18.com/news/movies/indias-most-wanted-trailer-arjun-kapoor-leads-a-dangerous-manhunt-2125633.html
Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and entertainment.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | Key Battles – Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders
- Cardi B Finds An Even More Graphic Way to Shoot Down Billboard Red Carpet Malfunction Claims
- India's Most Wanted Trailer: Arjun Kapoor Leads A Dangerous Manhunt
- CBSE Class 12 Toppers Score 499/500, Twitter Inquires About 'Missing 1 Mark'
- Stagnated Innovation and Flourishing Competition: The iPhone’s Decline from Stardom
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results