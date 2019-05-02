Take the pledge to vote

Avengers Endgame Continues Breaking Records, Captain Vikram Batra Biopic Gets Title

From Sophie Turner’s surprise wedding to the trailer of India's Most Wanted, here’s a low-down on the latest from the world of entertainment.

News18.com

Updated:May 2, 2019, 8:32 PM IST
Avengers Endgame Continues Breaking Records, Captain Vikram Batra Biopic Gets Title
(Clockwise from top left) Avengers: Endgame continues its dream run at the Indian box office, the trailer of India’s Most Wanted released, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got married in a surprise wedding and Mahesh Babu especially thanked one of this favourite directors on Twitter.
Loading...
From the trailer launch of Arjun Kapoor’s upcoming film India’s Most Wanted to Avengers: Endgame becoming the highest-grossing film in India this year so far, the entertainment world on Thursday was abuzz with news and developments.

Turns out Pakistani actress Mahira Khan—who made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2017 film Raees—is not engaged, contrary to the reports that she exchanged rings with her entrepreneur beau Salim Karim in Turkey last month.

https://www.news18.com/news/movies/pakistani-actress-mahira-khan-did-not-get-engaged-in-turkey-report-2125935.html

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, who had forgotten to thank his Pokiri director Puri Jagannath in his heart-warming speech during an event for his upcoming film Maharshi, took to social media to especially express his gratitude towards him.

https://www.news18.com/news/movies/mahesh-babu-misses-out-puri-jagannath-in-thank-you-speech-makes-up-for-it-later-on-social-media-2125745.html

The upcoming Bollywood biopic on Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra has finally got a title—Shershaah. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who will be playing the leads in the film, took to Twitter to make the announcement. Written by Sandeep Srivastava, it will mark the Bollywood directorial debut of filmmaker Vishnu Vardhan, best known for making popular Tamil films like Arinthum Ariyamalum (2005) and Pattiyal (2006).

https://www.news18.com/news/movies/sidharth-malhotras-biopic-on-kargil-war-hero-vikram-batra-finally-gets-a-title-2125879.html

Having earned Rs 244 crore in six days of release, Avengers: Endgame is on its way to shatter Baahubali 2's first week box office records. Directed by Russo brothers, this finale to the Avengers saga has become the highest grossing film in India so far this year.

https://www.news18.com/news/movies/within-6-days-of-release-avengers-endgame-is-highest-grossing-film-in-india-this-year-2125619.html

Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas, who have been dating for quite some time now, got married in a surprise wedding in Las Vegas on Wednesday night after the Billboard Music Awards. DJ Diplo took to Instagram and shared a video of the couple exchanging vows inside a local chapel. 

https://www.news18.com/news/movies/sophie-turner-and-joe-jonas-get-married-in-las-vegas-in-surprise-wedding-2125215.html

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor also shared the trailer of his upcoming film India's Most Wanted. Inspired by true events, the film follows the story of five men, who seek to capture a deadly extremist, without weapons or state-of-the-art technology. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, it is slated to release on May 24. 

https://www.news18.com/news/movies/indias-most-wanted-trailer-arjun-kapoor-leads-a-dangerous-manhunt-2125633.html

Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and entertainment.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

