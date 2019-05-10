English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers Endgame Creates History, Crosses Rs 400 Cr Mark in India in Just 10 Days
Avengers Endgame continues its wining streak in India. It has already collected more than Rs 400 crore in the country.
Avengers Endgame is killing it at the box office, setting unprecedented records.
The culmination of Marvel’s decade-long cinematic universe, Avengers Endgame took the box office by storm. It has now become the highest Hollywood opener ever in India. Earlier, it also became the fastest film to enter the Rs 100-crore club in the country, in just two days.
And, even after two weeks, Avengers: Endgame is unstoppable at the Indian box office. The film has created history by earning more than Rs 402 crore in just 10 days. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the details of its collections in the second week.
He wrote, "#AvengersEndgame continues its heroic run... Has a solid Week 2, although the biz slowed down on weekdays... [Week 2] Fri 12.50 cr, Sat 18.30 cr, Sun 21.75 cr, Mon 8.25 cr, Tue 6.75 cr, Wed 5.50 cr, Thu 4.90 cr. Total: ₹ 338.35 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 402.80 cr." (sic)
In another tweet, he broke the collections week wise and informed that in week one the film collected Rs 260 crore, while in the second week it raked in Rs 77 crore. He wrote, "#AvengersEndgame biz at a glance...
Week 1: ₹ 260.40 cr. Week 2: ₹ 77.95 cr. Total: ₹ 338.35 cr."
"AvengersEndgame benchmarks. Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 1. ₹ 100 cr: Day 2. ₹ 150 cr: Day 3. ₹ 200 cr: Day 5. ₹ 250 cr: Day 7. ₹ 300 cr: Day 10. Nett BOC. India biz," he added.
On global box office, Avengers: Endgame surpassed 1997 epic drama Titanic by collecting USD 2.19 billion and now it stands at the second position of highest grossing films of all time.
While it took months for Cameron's Titanic to score the second rank in the list of the highest-grossing films, Avengers Endgame made it to the second spot in just 9 days. Now, with the kind of speed Avengers Endgame is moving, it won't be surprising if it overtakes Avatar too which collected USD 2.7 billion.
#AvengersEndgame continues its heroic run... Has a solid Week 2, although the biz slowed down on weekdays... [Week 2] Fri 12.50 cr, Sat 18.30 cr, Sun 21.75 cr, Mon 8.25 cr, Tue 6.75 cr, Wed 5.50 cr, Thu 4.90 cr. Total: ₹ 338.35 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 402.80 cr.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 10, 2019
#AvengersEndgame biz at a glance...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 10, 2019
Week 1: ₹ 260.40 cr
Week 2: ₹ 77.95 cr
Total: ₹ 338.35 cr
Nett BOC.
ATBB.#AvengersEndgame benchmarks...
Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 1
₹ 100 cr: Day 2
₹ 150 cr: Day 3
₹ 200 cr: Day 5
₹ 250 cr: Day 7
₹ 300 cr: Day 10
Nett BOC. India biz.
