1-min read

Avengers Endgame Declared Winner at Hollywood Film Awards

'Avengers: Endgame' is set to take home the Hollywood Blockbuster Award at the upcoming at the 23rd Hollywood Film Awards. Below is the complete list of winners.

IANS

Updated:October 30, 2019, 8:30 AM IST
Avengers Endgame Declared Winner at Hollywood Film Awards
Image: Avengers: Endgame film poster/Instagram

The marvel blockbuster "Avengers: Endgame" is set to take home the Hollywood Blockbuster Award at the upcoming at the 23rd Hollywood Film Awards, it was announced on Tuesday.

The multistarrer superhero action drama is a hands-down winner in the category on becoming the alltime highest-grossing film in the history of cinema. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and Executive Vice President of Production Victoria Alonso will accept the award.

At this year's ceremony, actress Charlize Theron has been chosen for the Hollywood Career Achievement Award.

Theron has been chosen for the coveted award for her ability to "transform into the characters she portrays, impressing critics and audiences alike with her ability to honestly and authentically convey their stories with heart and integrity", reports etonline.com.

Al Pacino, Antonio Banderas, Renée Zellweger and Laura Dern are among other stars who are in line for various honours this year.

Banderas has been named recipient of the Hollywood Actor Award for his role in Pedro Almodóvar's "Pain And Glory" while Zellweger receives the Hollywood Actress Award for her portrayal of Judy Garland in the biopic "Judy".

Al Pacino receives the Hollywood Supporting Actor Award for performance as Jimmy Hoffa in Martin Scorsese's new film, "The Irishman". Laura Dern is the Hollywood Supporting Actress Award winner for Noah Baumbach's "Marriage Story".

Rapper Pharrell Williams wins the Hollywood Song Award for his track "Letter to my godfather," which was on the soundtrack of the 2019 film, "The Black Godfather".

Shia LaBeouf will receive the Hollywood Breakthrough Screenwriter Award for "Honey Boy", a film based on his own turbulent childhood. Olivia Wilde wins the Hollywood Breakthrough Director Award for "Booksmart", her directorial debut.

Taron Egerton and Cynthia Erivo will receive the Hollywood Breakout Actor and Actress awards for "Rocketman" and "Harriet" respectively.

The ceremony will be hosted by Rob Riggle on November 3, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

