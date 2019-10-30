Avengers Endgame Declared Winner at Hollywood Film Awards
'Avengers: Endgame' is set to take home the Hollywood Blockbuster Award at the upcoming at the 23rd Hollywood Film Awards. Below is the complete list of winners.
Image: Avengers: Endgame film poster/Instagram
The marvel blockbuster "Avengers: Endgame" is set to take home the Hollywood Blockbuster Award at the upcoming at the 23rd Hollywood Film Awards, it was announced on Tuesday.
The multistarrer superhero action drama is a hands-down winner in the category on becoming the alltime highest-grossing film in the history of cinema. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and Executive Vice President of Production Victoria Alonso will accept the award.
At this year's ceremony, actress Charlize Theron has been chosen for the Hollywood Career Achievement Award.
Theron has been chosen for the coveted award for her ability to "transform into the characters she portrays, impressing critics and audiences alike with her ability to honestly and authentically convey their stories with heart and integrity", reports etonline.com.
Al Pacino, Antonio Banderas, Renée Zellweger and Laura Dern are among other stars who are in line for various honours this year.
Banderas has been named recipient of the Hollywood Actor Award for his role in Pedro Almodóvar's "Pain And Glory" while Zellweger receives the Hollywood Actress Award for her portrayal of Judy Garland in the biopic "Judy".
Al Pacino receives the Hollywood Supporting Actor Award for performance as Jimmy Hoffa in Martin Scorsese's new film, "The Irishman". Laura Dern is the Hollywood Supporting Actress Award winner for Noah Baumbach's "Marriage Story".
Rapper Pharrell Williams wins the Hollywood Song Award for his track "Letter to my godfather," which was on the soundtrack of the 2019 film, "The Black Godfather".
Shia LaBeouf will receive the Hollywood Breakthrough Screenwriter Award for "Honey Boy", a film based on his own turbulent childhood. Olivia Wilde wins the Hollywood Breakthrough Director Award for "Booksmart", her directorial debut.
Taron Egerton and Cynthia Erivo will receive the Hollywood Breakout Actor and Actress awards for "Rocketman" and "Harriet" respectively.
The ceremony will be hosted by Rob Riggle on November 3, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Man Asks Boss for Leave to Play 'Call of Duty', Gets the Cheekiest Response in Return
- Travel Writer Caught Faking Baby Bump to Avoid Fee for Extra Luggage at Airport
- Avengers Endgame Declared Winner at Hollywood Film Awards
- Samsung Takes on iPhone Slofies by Releasing New Update on Galaxy S10
- Apple iOS 13.2 Update For iPhone Has New Emoji That Are All About Diversity