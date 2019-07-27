Avengers Endgame Deleted Scene Has Fans Discussing Gamora's Reaction to Iron Man's Death

USA Today has released a deleted scene from Avengers: Endgame, which did not originally feature in the three-hour long, Russo Brothers directorial that is now the highest grossing film in the history of cinema. On Friday, the clip that shows the lingering moments after the great Avengers vs Thanos (Josh Brolin) battle ends surfaced on social media and led to the film and Gamora (Zoe Saldana) trending on Twitter yet again.

The deleted clip has all the Avengers bending their knee in honour of Iron Man's passing away on the battlefield. The likes of Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Nebula (Karen Gillian), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Hawkeye (Jereny Renner), Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Captain America (Chris Evans), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) among others go down on the ground to pay their respects to the bereaved Avenger. The scene plays out with intense background score elevating the emotional quotient of the scene.

Howsoever mawkish the final tribute to Iron-Man maybe, fans were delighted to see Gamora making an appearance in the clip. In the original cut of Avengers: Endgame, the whereabouts of Gamora are unknown after the battle is over, leading people to assume she would have turned to dust after Iron-Man snapped his fingers. But the exclusive clip shows Gamora turning her back towards the Avengers and walking away from the location.

See exclusive clip here:

We have an EXCLUSIVE @Avengers deleted scene from #Endgame that gives fans a heroic must-see moment → https://t.co/Y0tiB90wX7 pic.twitter.com/QZDxovUCT2 — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) July 26, 2019

Fans could not contain their excitement and reacted to the emotional clip. They took to Twitter to express their feelings towards Tony Stark's respectful sendoff and Gamora's reaction in the clip. See best tweets in response to MCU's Endgame deleted scene here:

#gamora left like she was at the wrong family reunion 😂😂UHH PEACE 🚶🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/SSvEvhEQps — Yoboydann (@muyaka225) July 26, 2019

#Gamora be like .....”Don’t know him and never met him”...so pic.twitter.com/V5qjFW2Gap — MacVis (@vis_mac) July 26, 2019

Follow @News18Movies for more