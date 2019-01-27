Avengers Endgame: Did Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Just Hint at Iron Man's Exit from MCU?

Iron Man aka Tony Stark's absence from the trailer of Spider-Man: Far from Home left many Marvelmaniacs concerned about his fate in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) had a brief but significant role in Spider-Man: Homecoming. So when he didn't appear in the new trailer, many wondered if he failed to make it out of Avengers: Endgame alive. Now, Marvel boss Kevin Feige's recent statement has seemingly confirmed his exit from the MCU.In a statement to IANS, Feige said that Brie Larson's Captain Marvel will now be the most powerful character in MCU."We thought it was the right time to finally introduce Captain Marvel to the world. She is one of the most popular characters and one of the most powerful characters in the comics and will now be the most powerful character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe," he said.So if Captain Marvel will be the most powerful character, the implication seems to be that Iron Man will either exit or die in Avengers: Endgame.Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel introduces the MCU's first stand-alone, female-franchise title character --- Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel.Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel follows Danvers' journey as she becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes. Based on the comic book series, first published in 1967, "Captain Marvel" stars Oscar winning Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn with Annette Benin and Jude Law.Feige said a female superhero was long overdue."We have always had powerful female characters and heroes in our films. But having a female superhero franchise title character for the first time feels overdue, and it's something that we have been excited about for a long time and we can't wait to deliver it to the world," he added.Captain Marvel will release in India on March 8 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.