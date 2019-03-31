LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Avengers Endgame Director Joe Russo Arrives in Mumbai to Promote His Upcoming Marvel Film

As Avengers: Endgame is just weeks away from its release, director Joe Russo is in India starting his Asia-Pacific tour for promoting the film.

News18.com

Updated:March 31, 2019, 11:47 AM IST
Given the success of Marvel films like Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and the recently released Captain Marvel in India, it wouldn't be wrong to say that Marvel enjoys a strong fan following in the country.

As Avengers: Endgame is just weeks away from its release, director Joe Russo is in India starting his Asia-Pacific tour for promoting the film. The director was spotted at the Mumbai airport with his family.



Joe also took to Instagram to share a picture announcing his arrival in India. “India here we come... #presstour #whereisendgame,” he captioned a picture that had ‘Mumbai’ as the destination of his flight.





Earlier, the director had said that he was excited to visit the country and is thrilled with fans response of Avengers: Endgame in India. "I am absolutely thrilled with the passionate response Avengers: Infinity War received in India, and cannot wait for you to see Avengers: Endgame. Thank you for embracing these movies. I am excited to be coming to India and eager to meet our Indian fans very soon," The Indian Express quoted Joe as saying.

Russo Brothers joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2014 with Captain America: The Winter Soldier. The director duo went on to direct Civil War in 2016 and finally helmed Avengers: Infinity War. The two are also directing Avengers: Endgame which concludes the phase three of MCU.

Reportedly, Endgame which releases on April 26, is the longest running Marvel movie to date.
