English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers Endgame Director Joe Russo Arrives in Mumbai to Promote His Upcoming Marvel Film
As Avengers: Endgame is just weeks away from its release, director Joe Russo is in India starting his Asia-Pacific tour for promoting the film.
As Avengers: Endgame is just weeks away from its release, director Joe Russo is in India starting his Asia-Pacific tour for promoting the film.
Loading...
Given the success of Marvel films like Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and the recently released Captain Marvel in India, it wouldn't be wrong to say that Marvel enjoys a strong fan following in the country.
As Avengers: Endgame is just weeks away from its release, director Joe Russo is in India starting his Asia-Pacific tour for promoting the film. The director was spotted at the Mumbai airport with his family.
Joe also took to Instagram to share a picture announcing his arrival in India. “India here we come... #presstour #whereisendgame,” he captioned a picture that had ‘Mumbai’ as the destination of his flight.
Earlier, the director had said that he was excited to visit the country and is thrilled with fans response of Avengers: Endgame in India. "I am absolutely thrilled with the passionate response Avengers: Infinity War received in India, and cannot wait for you to see Avengers: Endgame. Thank you for embracing these movies. I am excited to be coming to India and eager to meet our Indian fans very soon," The Indian Express quoted Joe as saying.
Russo Brothers joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2014 with Captain America: The Winter Soldier. The director duo went on to direct Civil War in 2016 and finally helmed Avengers: Infinity War. The two are also directing Avengers: Endgame which concludes the phase three of MCU.
Reportedly, Endgame which releases on April 26, is the longest running Marvel movie to date.
As Avengers: Endgame is just weeks away from its release, director Joe Russo is in India starting his Asia-Pacific tour for promoting the film. The director was spotted at the Mumbai airport with his family.
Joe also took to Instagram to share a picture announcing his arrival in India. “India here we come... #presstour #whereisendgame,” he captioned a picture that had ‘Mumbai’ as the destination of his flight.
Earlier, the director had said that he was excited to visit the country and is thrilled with fans response of Avengers: Endgame in India. "I am absolutely thrilled with the passionate response Avengers: Infinity War received in India, and cannot wait for you to see Avengers: Endgame. Thank you for embracing these movies. I am excited to be coming to India and eager to meet our Indian fans very soon," The Indian Express quoted Joe as saying.
Russo Brothers joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2014 with Captain America: The Winter Soldier. The director duo went on to direct Civil War in 2016 and finally helmed Avengers: Infinity War. The two are also directing Avengers: Endgame which concludes the phase three of MCU.
Reportedly, Endgame which releases on April 26, is the longest running Marvel movie to date.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amid Divorce Rumours, Priyanka Chopra Posts Beautiful Instagram Post with Jonas Brothers
- Your Next Smart TV Doesn’t Have to Cost a Bomb: Best Picks From Xiaomi, Samsung, Sanyo And LG
- Research Shows it is Easy to Access Unencrypted Contacts, Location History And Other Data From Junked Tesla Cars
- Why NASA Thinks Putting US Astronauts on the Moon by 2024 Won't Be Easy
- IPL 2019 | You Destroyed my Day - Samson Tells Warner
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results