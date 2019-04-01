English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers Endgame Director Joe Russo Says Marvel is in Talks With Priyanka Chopra for Future Projects
Avengers: Endgame director revealed that Marvel is 'potentially' in talks with Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra for future projects.
Avengers: Endgame director revealed that Marvel is 'potentially' in talks with Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra for future projects.
Loading...
Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo who is in India for promoting the upcoming Marvel film has revealed that the studio is 'potentially' in talks with Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra for future projects.
When quizzed about which Indian actor he would like to work with in future, the director named Isn't it Romantic actor. "Priyanka is transitioning into global status now. She is fantastic... (I would) Love to work with her... I am potentially talking to Priyanka for something. I am not going to say what it is," PTI quoted Russo as saying in the press conference.
The director further revealed that India is the fastest growing market for Marvel world. He also confirmed that India will play a more significant role in Marvel’s future plans. The conscious decision came after he came across a video of Indian crowd cheering at the entry scene of Thor in Avengers: Infinity War. "The cheers sound like it’s a football stadium. Whenever we used to get tired on Endgame, we used to play that (recording) and get re-inspired," said Russo. "To know that audiences here respond to movies that way - respond to these movies in particular that way - is why we make them," he added.
Earlier, the director had said that he was excited to visit the country and is thrilled with fans response of Avengers: Endgame in India. "I am absolutely thrilled with the passionate response Avengers: Infinity War received in India, and cannot wait for you to see Avengers: Endgame. Thank you for embracing these movies. I am excited to be coming to India and eager to meet our Indian fans very soon," The Indian Express quoted Joe as saying.
Russo Brothers joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2014 with Captain America: The Winter Soldier. The director duo went on to direct Civil War in 2016 and finally helmed Avengers: Infinity War. The two are also directing Avengers: Endgame which concludes the phase three of MCU.
"Avengers: Endgame" marks the final film within the Marvel Cinematic Universe's current generation. It comprises 22 films, including "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and recently released "Captain Marvel".
The movie features an ensemble cast of Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper, Tessa Thompson and Josh Brolin.
The film will release in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, with a special theme song composed by music maestro AR Rahman.
Given the success of Marvel films like Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and the recently released Captain Marvel in India, it wouldn't be wrong to say that Marvel enjoys a strong fan following in the country. And, with Avengers: Endgame releasing on 26th later this month, the fan base is expected to grow manifolds.
Also Read: Avengers: Endgame Director Joe Russo Savours Marvel Special Thali on His Visit to India
Follow @news18movies for more
When quizzed about which Indian actor he would like to work with in future, the director named Isn't it Romantic actor. "Priyanka is transitioning into global status now. She is fantastic... (I would) Love to work with her... I am potentially talking to Priyanka for something. I am not going to say what it is," PTI quoted Russo as saying in the press conference.
The director further revealed that India is the fastest growing market for Marvel world. He also confirmed that India will play a more significant role in Marvel’s future plans. The conscious decision came after he came across a video of Indian crowd cheering at the entry scene of Thor in Avengers: Infinity War. "The cheers sound like it’s a football stadium. Whenever we used to get tired on Endgame, we used to play that (recording) and get re-inspired," said Russo. "To know that audiences here respond to movies that way - respond to these movies in particular that way - is why we make them," he added.
Earlier, the director had said that he was excited to visit the country and is thrilled with fans response of Avengers: Endgame in India. "I am absolutely thrilled with the passionate response Avengers: Infinity War received in India, and cannot wait for you to see Avengers: Endgame. Thank you for embracing these movies. I am excited to be coming to India and eager to meet our Indian fans very soon," The Indian Express quoted Joe as saying.
Russo Brothers joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2014 with Captain America: The Winter Soldier. The director duo went on to direct Civil War in 2016 and finally helmed Avengers: Infinity War. The two are also directing Avengers: Endgame which concludes the phase three of MCU.
"Avengers: Endgame" marks the final film within the Marvel Cinematic Universe's current generation. It comprises 22 films, including "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and recently released "Captain Marvel".
The movie features an ensemble cast of Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper, Tessa Thompson and Josh Brolin.
The film will release in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, with a special theme song composed by music maestro AR Rahman.
Given the success of Marvel films like Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and the recently released Captain Marvel in India, it wouldn't be wrong to say that Marvel enjoys a strong fan following in the country. And, with Avengers: Endgame releasing on 26th later this month, the fan base is expected to grow manifolds.
Also Read: Avengers: Endgame Director Joe Russo Savours Marvel Special Thali on His Visit to India
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Picks Up 'Fan Message' to Pass on to Husband Nick Jonas at Concert
- Uyarntha Manithan: Amitabh Bachchan's Look from Tamil Film Revealed
- April Fool's Day 2019: 8 Bollywood Films that Made A Real Fool Out of Us
- 'Can Wear Shorts if too Hot': ICC Introduces New Rules to Cricket and Fans are Fuming
- Taimur Ali Khan to Debut in Karan Johar’s Next, Shah Rukh Khan to Play His Dad
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results