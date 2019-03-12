Avengers Endgame Director Joe Russo to Visit India Before the Release of Marvel Film

Considering the success of Marvel films like Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and the recently released Captain Marvel in India, it wouldn't be wrong to say that Marvel enjoys a strong fan following in the country.Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo is all set to visit India in April, before he starts his Asia-Pacific tour. Incidentally, the filmmaker will be visiting the country a few days before the Marvel film makes it to the screen.Confirming the same, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Marvel fans, rejoice... #AvengersEndgame director Joe Russo [of the Russo brothers] to visit #India first, ahead of his Asia-Pacific tour, in April [before the film's release]... #AvengersEndgame releases on 26 April 2019 in #India in #English, #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu." (sic)The director said that he was excited to visit the country and is thrilled with fans response of Avengers: Endgame in India. "I am absolutely thrilled with the passionate response Avengers: Infinity War received in India, and cannot wait for you to see Avengers: Endgame. Thank you for embracing these movies. I am excited to be coming to India and eager to meet our Indian fans very soon," The Indian Express quoted Joe as saying.Russo Brothers joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2014 with Captain America: The Winter Soldier. The director duo went on to direct Civil War in 2016 and finally helmed Avengers: Infinity War. The two are also directing Avengers: Endgame which concludes the phase three of MCU.Earlier speaking to The Collider about the film, they said, "...this(Avengers: Endgame) is a culmination film of 22 movies, it’s a lot of storytelling to work into it. Emotion is an intrinsic part of that to us. When you have to tell a really complicated story and you want strong emotional moments with the characters, it just requires a certain amount of real estate. This one, in particular, feels like three hours worth of real estate."Reportedly, Endgame which releases on April 26, is the longest running Marvel movie to date.