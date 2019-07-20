Take the pledge to vote

Avengers Endgame Directors Anthony and Joe Russo Announce Two New Films, Details Inside

Appearing at the San Diego Comic Con, the Russo brothers made the announcement of their upcoming projects.

PTI

Updated:July 20, 2019, 6:56 PM IST
Avengers Endgame Directors Anthony and Joe Russo Announce Two New Films, Details Inside
Appearing at the San Diego Comic Con, the Russo brothers made the announcement of their upcoming projects.
Anthony and Joe Russo have revealed that they are working on two new projects. Appearing at the San Diego Comic Con, the filmmaker duo announced that they will be producing the film adaptation of graphic comic book series "Grimjack", reported Deadline.

Created by John Ostrander and Tim Truman, the series will follow the story of mercenary and his crew who are forced to dig into their own pasts when Grimjack's estranged teenage daughter comes to him looking for help.

"This will take them through the insane streets of Cynosure, a mysterious city where all parallel universes intersect. There, this unlikely team fights to save not just themselves, but all the planes of existence as we know it," the official plotline of the film read.

They will produce the film through their banner AGBO Studios.

The Russos will also be adapting the 1978 Japanese anime series "Battle of the Planets", created by Tatsuo Yoshida and Tatsunoko Studios. They hope to direct the project.

The film will follow five young orphans trained from a young age to form an elite, intergalactic team known as G-Force, swearing to protect Earth and its allies from otherworldly invading forces.

The filmmaker, who most recently worked on Marvel blockbusters Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, are currently directing Tom Holland-starrer Cherry, which tackles the issue of opiod addiction.

They have also produced Chadwick Boseman-starrer thriller 21 Bridges, which is set to hit the theatres in September.

