Avengers Endgame Directors Didn't Tell Jeremy Renner What Happens to His Family in the Opening Scene

Jeremy Renner, who plays Hawkeye in MCU films, revealed that he was unaware of what was happening in the opening scene of 'Avengers: Endgame,' where his family is turned to dust.

News18.com

Updated:June 18, 2019, 7:52 PM IST
Image of Jeremy Renner, courtesy of Instagram
Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye aka Clint Barton was handed a rough deal in the Avengers franchise, especially the last two films being Infinity War and Endgame. First, the actor was excluded from Infinity War altogether, keeping him unaware of the threat of Thanos and then when he returned in Endgame, he had to turn into a badass since he can't get over the death of his wife and kids.

Adding to this was the secretive stance that the makers adopted while filming the last two films back-to-back. Self admittedly, Renner was unaware of what had happened to his family in the opening scene of Endgame, opposed to the audience who were pained as they saw his family turn to dust behind his back.

Renner explained that while shooting the intro-scene of Endgame, he was under the impression that his family had disappeared and was directed by Anthony and Joe Russo to frantically run around looking for them. He also admitted that he did not know what was happening and was not even told anything by the directors.

While speaking at Celebrity Fan Fest in San Antonio, Renner said (via comicbook.com), "When we did shoot that, we shot back and forth between movies. I remember shooting with my family, teaching my daughter how to shoot a bow and arrow and I turn around and they're just gone. And I didn't know what was happening, I really didn't. I didn't know what was happening in Infinity War and everyone turning to dust, I didn't know that. So when I did that, we shot the scene and I was just like 'Where did they go?' because they just went away. They didn't tell me."

Running in theatres for over a month, Avengers: Endgame has raked in close to USD 2.74 billion internationally. It is currently the second-highest grossing film in the history of cinema trailing only behind James Cameron's Avatar (2009).

