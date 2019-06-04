Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Avengers Endgame Directors Russo Brothers to Collaborate with Netflix for an Anime Series

Netflix is partnering with the Russo Brothers to present the anime adaptation of popular game Magic: The Gathering.

PTI

Updated:June 4, 2019, 5:00 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Avengers Endgame Directors Russo Brothers to Collaborate with Netflix for an Anime Series
Netflix is partnering with the Russo Brothers to present the anime adaptation of popular game Magic: The Gathering.
Loading...

Netflix is partnering with the Russo Brothers to present the anime adaptation of popular game Magic: The Gathering. The Russos, who most recently directed the Marvel Studios tentpole, Avengers: Endgame", will executive produce the series, the streaming giant said in a statement.

The filmmaker duo will oversee the creation of an all new storyline and expand on the stories of the Planeswalkers, which are Magic's unique magic-wielding heroes and villains as they contend with stakes larger than any one world can hold.

"We have been huge fans and players of Magic: The Gathering for as long as it has been around, so being able to help bring these stories to life through animation is a true passion project for us," Joe and Anthony Russo said.

Henry Gilroy and Jose Molina will serve as lead writers and co-exec producers on the anime series.

Octopie will oversee production on the series, with the Russos' AGBO president Todd Makurath, Eric Calderon and Dave Newberg producing.

Mike Larocca and Isaac Krauss are also executive producing, while Yoriaki Mochizuki will serve as supervising director and co-exec producer.

Meanwhile, Russo Brothers' directorial, Avengers: Endgame has overtaken every record in its path, and is now close to becoming the highest-grossing movie ever, as it needs to earn just under USD 75 million (Rs 520 crore) more to have made more money than Avatar at the box office.

The film is currently facing tough competition from John Wick: Chapter 3- Parabellum, Aladdin, Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Rocketman at the global box office.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram