Avengers Endgame Directors Say 'Who Knows If Gamora is Still Alive'

In the Avengers film franchise, Gamora (Zoe Saldana), daughter of the mad Titan Thanos (voiced by Josh Brolin) was first killed by her own father, who wanted to get his hands on the Soul Stone. Later in Endgame, she returns and by the end of the film seemingly betrays Thanos. Going by her character arc in Endgame, Gamora's fate will likely be addressed in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, which does not have an official release date at the moment, following the firing and re-hiring of filmmaker James Gunn.

However, there are also chances and fan theories that suggest that Gamora could have been wiped out by Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr) snapping and has passed away in the MCU timeline. During a recent interaction, Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo revealed what happened to her as the Infinity Saga wound up. Reacting to a question about the same, Joe said (via cbr.com), "The argument could be that Tony wished away all the evil. Was she evil or just the enemy? Is she still alive? Who knows, that's a story for another time."

Adding further to the mystery, Anthony said, "If Tony wanted to get rid of Thanos and his entire army, was she still part of his army?"

Avengers: Endgame left many fans confused by the end as to what exactly happened with different characters. Gamora's fate is a prominent one that keeps getting traction. On the other hand, Endgame has re-released in cinemas with additional footage and end-credit scenes. This was done in a bid to overthrow James Cameron's Avatar as the higest grossing film of all times. The new cut of Avengers: Endgame is running in theatres now.

Follow @News18Movies for more