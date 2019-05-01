English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers Endgame Earns Rs 200 Cr in India, Akshay Kumar Laughs Off Reporter Questioning Why He Didn't Vote
Featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, 'Chashni' releases on YouTube, we take a look at Anushka Sharma's offbeat production choices on her 31st birthday and Kal Penn confesses his goal is to feature in 'Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.'
Featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, 'Chashni' releases on YouTube, we take a look at Anushka Sharma's offbeat production choices on her 31st birthday and Kal Penn confesses his goal is to feature in 'Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.'
Industry insiders had predicted that Avengers: Endgame would cross Rs 200 crore at the Indian box office on Tuesday, and so it did. The film, that released on Friday, April 26 in India, earned Rs 215 crore nett by the end of Tuesday, surpassing the 5-day collections of Baahubali 2, Dangal and Tiger Zinda Hai.
Akshay Kumar Monday faced severe flak from netizens for not casting vote when his wife, actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna was spotted at a polling booth in Juhu alone. During a media interaction on the sidelines of Blank movie's special screening in Mumbai on Tuesday, Akshay was asked about how he would react to the criticism over his absence from the polling booth. In his response, the actor simply smiled and told reporter, "Chaliye Beta," before walking off.
After giving us a glimpse of his sweet, budding romantic feelings for Kumud Raina (Kartina Kaif) in Chashni teaser on Tuesday, Salman Khan shared the latest song from Bharat on his Twitter Handle. He wrote alongside the post, "Ishqe-di-chashni #ChashniSong OUT NOW.t in slo-mo and features some great visual and scenic frames. The song traverses between beautiful deserted locations to picturesque alleys of the city, as Salman and Katrina's passionate and intimate chemistry overwhelms us.
With the culmination of Marvel's decade-long cinematic universe, Avengers: Endgame broke nearly all box records imaginable. Film trade analysts did predict it to be a massive success, but earning $1 billion over the weekend was definitely unfathomable. Read about the film's success story in India here.
Several prominent Bollywood stars came out to vote Monday as polling was held for six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai, but Akshay was not seen among them. When questioned about not voting in Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the actor simply smiled and told reporter, "Chaliye Beta," before walking off.
Chashni is the first romantic track from Bharat, featuring Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan. Featuring melodious, electro-pop tunes, the song is sure to win hearts.
Anushka Sharma started her production house early in her film career, and without the backing of any film family. She and her brother Karnesh are not from the industry, and it seems the title of their production house, Clean Slate Films, is reflective of that. On the actress' 31st birthday, we take a look at Anushka's offbeat film choices.
Kalpen Suresh Modi, better known as Kal Penn, embraced his Indian roots by posting a hilarious video impersonating “Ladies Bhai,” whom the actor himself describes as an old, ridiculous Gujarati sketch character with a great shirt. One user seemed to be impressed by Penn's impersonation of a Gujarati man, so much so that he said that the actor "needs to be on Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah."
The actor responded to the fan, saying. "You joke but this has legit been a goal."
