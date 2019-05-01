Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Avengers Endgame Earns Rs 200 Cr in India, Akshay Kumar Laughs Off Reporter Questioning Why He Didn't Vote

Featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, 'Chashni' releases on YouTube, we take a look at Anushka Sharma's offbeat production choices on her 31st birthday and Kal Penn confesses his goal is to feature in 'Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.'

News18.com

Updated:May 1, 2019, 8:02 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Avengers Endgame Earns Rs 200 Cr in India, Akshay Kumar Laughs Off Reporter Questioning Why He Didn't Vote
Featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, 'Chashni' releases on YouTube, we take a look at Anushka Sharma's offbeat production choices on her 31st birthday and Kal Penn confesses his goal is to feature in 'Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.'
Loading...
Industry insiders had predicted that Avengers: Endgame would cross Rs 200 crore at the Indian box office on Tuesday, and so it did. The film, that released on Friday, April 26 in India, earned Rs 215 crore nett by the end of Tuesday, surpassing the 5-day collections of Baahubali 2, Dangal and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Akshay Kumar Monday faced severe flak from netizens for not casting vote when his wife, actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna was spotted at a polling booth in Juhu alone. During a media interaction on the sidelines of Blank movie's special screening in Mumbai on Tuesday, Akshay was asked about how he would react to the criticism over his absence from the polling booth. In his response, the actor simply smiled and told reporter, "Chaliye Beta," before walking off.

After giving us a glimpse of his sweet, budding romantic feelings for Kumud Raina (Kartina Kaif) in Chashni teaser on Tuesday, Salman Khan shared the latest song from Bharat on his Twitter Handle. He wrote alongside the post, "Ishqe-di-chashni #ChashniSong OUT NOW.t in slo-mo and features some great visual and scenic frames. The song traverses between beautiful deserted locations to picturesque alleys of the city, as Salman and Katrina's passionate and intimate chemistry overwhelms us.

Scroll down for more news from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.

With the culmination of Marvel's decade-long cinematic universe, Avengers: Endgame broke nearly all box records imaginable. Film trade analysts did predict it to be a massive success, but earning $1 billion over the weekend was definitely unfathomable. Read about the film's success story in India here.

Read: Avengers Endgame Beats Dangal and Tiger Zinda Hai's First Week Box Office Collection in 5 Days

Several prominent Bollywood stars came out to vote Monday as polling was held for six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai, but Akshay was not seen among them. When questioned about not voting in Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the actor simply smiled and told reporter, "Chaliye Beta," before walking off.

Read: 'Chaliye Beta': Akshay Kumar's Reaction When Asked About His Absence from Polling Booth

Chashni is the first romantic track from Bharat, featuring Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan. Featuring melodious, electro-pop tunes, the song is sure to win hearts.

Read: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif will Make You Fall in Love All Over Again in Bharat Song Chashni

Anushka Sharma started her production house early in her film career, and without the backing of any film family. She and her brother Karnesh are not from the industry, and it seems the title of their production house, Clean Slate Films, is reflective of that. On the actress' 31st birthday, we take a look at Anushka's offbeat film choices.

Read: From NH10 to Pari, Why Unusual Stories Appeal to Anushka Sharma

Kalpen Suresh Modi, better known as Kal Penn, embraced his Indian roots by posting a hilarious video impersonating “Ladies Bhai,” whom the actor himself describes as an old, ridiculous Gujarati sketch character with a great shirt. One user seemed to be impressed by Penn's impersonation of a Gujarati man, so much so that he said that the actor "needs to be on Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah."

The actor responded to the fan, saying. "You joke but this has legit been a goal."

Read: Twitter Goes Berserk As Hollywood Star Kal Penn Posts He Wants to be on 'Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah...'

Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.


Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram