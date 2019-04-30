English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers Endgame Earns Rs 200 Cr in India, Deepika's Basketball Video Floors Ranveer
Shah Rukh Khan reveals why youngest son AbRam assisted him to the polling booth, Vicky Kaushal's first look from Shaheed Udham Singh biopic hits social media and Katrina Kaif opens up about her break up with Ranbir Kapoor.
Avengers: Endgame is doing unprecedented collections at the box office globally and India is not untouched by the frenzy that the Marvel Studios' latest superhero spectacle has created. Avengers: Endgame has now clocked the second highest box office earning on a Monday in India, after Baahubali: The Conclusion and industry insiders have predicted that the film will earn Rs 200 crores by the end of Day 5, which is Tuesday.
If you have missed out on Monday motivation, Deepika Padukone is in mood to do right by all you stressed out people. Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a slo-mo video of herself playing basketball like a pro. The video, on which Ranveer Singh also commented, has gone viral.
In another news, Shah Rukh Khan, who was spotted with his youngest son AbRam at a polling booth while casting his vote on Monday, shared the interesting reason behind taking his little one along. In his latest social media post, SRK revealed that AbRam was confused between the concept of "boating and voting", and hence he came along.
Avengers: Endgame's box office run in India is going great guns. After a blockbuster weekend, earning a gross total of over Rs 150 crores nett in three days, the movie's theatre occupancy hasn't dipped in the weekdays, either. Industry insiders have predicted that the film will earn Rs 200 crores by the end of Day 5, which is Tuesday.
Taking to Instagram, Deepika Padukone posted a slo-mo video of herself playing basketball like a pro. The video is shot during the night and she is practicing all alone, but going by the shot, Deepika sure can give the players a run for their money. She captioned the video, "All work and no play.........you get the drift!"
In a social media post, which some found hilarious, Shah Rukh Khan revealed why his youngest son AbRam accompanied him and wife Gauri to the polling booth while they cast their vote in Mumbai on Monday.
Shoojit Sircar is currently shooting his next directorial on Sardar Udham Singh, and the first stills from the sets of the film are out. The photos show Vicky Kaushal, who is playing the role of the freedom fighter in the biopic, in a winter look on the sets in Russia.
Recently Katrina Kaif opened up about her breakup with Ranbir Kapoor, calling it a "blessing". The actress, who is known for being reasonably professional and selective in warming up within the industry, was first rumoured to be dating Ranbir while filming Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani in 2009.
