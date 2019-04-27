English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers Endgame Earns Rs 2,130 Crore in Two Days, Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra Gets Delayed
Social media worries about the fate of Starks in 'Game of Thrones' and 'Avengers: Endgame,' David Dhawan says his son Varun might marry in 2020 and Idris Elba marries Sabrina Dhowre.
Social media worries about the fate of Starks in 'Game of Thrones' and 'Avengers: Endgame,' David Dhawan says his son Varun might marry in 2020 and Idris Elba marries Sabrina Dhowre.
Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame opened enormously with a record Rs 1,186 crore earnings worldwide. The superhero film beat Star Wars: The Force Awakens for preview record with Rs 419 crore on Thursday evening US previews. It’s the top domestic preview number of all time, besting Star Wars: The Force Awakens at Rs 398 crore in 2015.
Writer-director Ayan Mukerji has announced on Instagram that his much-anticipated film Brahmastra has shifted its release date to Summer 2020. In a lengthy note posted on the photo-sharing app, Ayan hinted that the technical aspects of the film has caused the unavoidable delay.
Actor Varun Dhawan has been dating Natasha Dalal for many years now. The two are childhood sweethearts and now Varun's father director David Dhawan has confirmed that the actor is likely to tie the knot next year.
Also, speaking about marriages, actor and DJ Idris Elba exchanged marital vows with his partner Sabrina Dhowre in an intimate wedding in Marrakesh, Morocco.
Now playing in 46 international markets, including India, Avengers: Endgame continues to break records at the international box office and domestically. The film has managed to collect Rs 2,130 crore in its first two days, reported Deadline. The Marvel Studios film has also collected a spectacular Rs 53 crore in India, on opening day.
It was earlier reported that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra will clash with Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 on December 20, after Salman announced the release date of the cop-drama film on the aforementioned date in a Twitter post. Ayan Mukerji, writer-director of Brahmastra, came out with a lengthy Instagram post today citing post-production work over the film's delayed release. The makers are yet to confirm the new release date.
Speaking about Varun Dhawan's relationship with Natasha Dalal, David Dhawan told MensXP in an interview that he is happy about his son being in love and that the couple may tie the knot sometime next year.
Actor and DJ Idris Elba has tied the knot with long time partner Sabrina Dhowre in a secret and intimate wedding in Marrakesh, Morocco. The Turn Up Charlie star, who recently also performed at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival as a DJ, and Dhowre exchanged vows at the Ksar Char Bagh hotel in Marrakesh.
It is a dangerous week for the Starks. While Avengers Endgame's Stark, Tony Stark aka Iron Man will face the universe's most ambitious villain Thanos, the Stark family of Game of Thrones comprising of Sansa, Arya and Bran will battle the army of the dead, lead by the Night King. Twitter is just loosing its calm over the fact they might have to bid farewell to their favourite character sooner than ever.
It was earlier reported that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra will clash with Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 on December 20, after Salman announced the release date of the cop-drama film on the aforementioned date in a Twitter post. Ayan Mukerji, writer-director of Brahmastra, came out with a lengthy Instagram post today citing post-production work over the film's delayed release. The makers are yet to confirm the new release date.
Speaking about Varun Dhawan's relationship with Natasha Dalal, David Dhawan told MensXP in an interview that he is happy about his son being in love and that the couple may tie the knot sometime next year.
Actor and DJ Idris Elba has tied the knot with long time partner Sabrina Dhowre in a secret and intimate wedding in Marrakesh, Morocco. The Turn Up Charlie star, who recently also performed at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival as a DJ, and Dhowre exchanged vows at the Ksar Char Bagh hotel in Marrakesh.
It is a dangerous week for the Starks. While Avengers Endgame's Stark, Tony Stark aka Iron Man will face the universe's most ambitious villain Thanos, the Stark family of Game of Thrones comprising of Sansa, Arya and Bran will battle the army of the dead, lead by the Night King. Twitter is just loosing its calm over the fact they might have to bid farewell to their favourite character sooner than ever.
