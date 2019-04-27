Avengers Endgame Emerges Biggest Hollywood Opener With Rs 53 Cr, Beats Thugs of Hindostan
Shattering the all-time nationwide opening record by bringing in more than Rs 53 crore, 'Avengers: Endgame' has beaten Aamir Khan-starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' record.
Image courtesy: Marvel Entertainment/ Instagram
As per film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has emerged as the biggest opener from the Hindi film industry.
Calling it an "eye-opener" for Bollywood, Adarsh tweeted, "the film sets new benchmarks on Day 1. An eye opener for the industry that feels national holidays/festivals yield best results at the BO."
#AvengersEndgame is SENSATIONAL... Creates HISTORY...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 27, 2019
⭐️ Records highest *Day 1* of 2019 *so far*
⭐️ Emerges biggest #Hollywood opener *to date*
⭐️ Crosses *Day 1* biz of #ThugsOfHindostan, the biggest opener from *Hindi* film industry [₹ 52.25 cr - #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu]
#AvengersEndgame emerges a game changer... Sets new benchmarks on Day 1... An eye opener for the industry that feels national holidays/festivals yield best results at the BO... Fri ₹ 53.10 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 63.21 cr. NON-HOLIDAY RELEASE.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 27, 2019
What a coincidence...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 27, 2019
⭐️ #Baahubali2 released on [Fri] 28 April 2017
⭐️ #AvengersInfinityWar released on [Fri] 27 April 2018
⭐️ Now #AvengersEndgame released on [Fri] 26 April 2019
All three money spinners released on the *last Friday* of April. NON-HOLIDAY RELEASES all.
Marvel's previous outing Avengers: Infinity War had opened to Rs 31 crore in 2018, and is the highest grossing Hollywood film in India. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, on the other hand, collected an estimated Rs 122.03 (cumulative figure of all languages). The multi-lingual fantasy drama collected an estimated total of Rs 40.75 crore from the Hindi market. The remaining Rs 81 crore was amassed from the other regional markets.
Meanwhile, Avengers: Endgame opened enormously with a record Rs 1,186 crore earnings worldwide. The film also beat Star Wars: The Force Awakens for preview record with Rs 419 crore in Thursday evening US previews this week.
The film continued smashing records at the international box office, crushing Rs 2,130 crore in just its first two days, reports Deadline.
The film's star-studded cast includes Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Chris Evans as Captain America, Scarlett Johansson as the Black Widow, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- SAS Pilots in Scandinavia on Strike, 1.7 Lakh Passengers Left Stranded
- Mystery Over Kim Jong Un’s Mercedes Armored Limousines, Daimler Says No Deal with North Korea
- Rishi Kapoor Looks Healthy and Happy in These Latest Pics, See Here
- A Fan's Thank You Letter to Avengers Endgame Directors, Joe and Anthony Russo
- Sony WH-XB700 headphones Review: Still Feeling The Bass, But Not Ignoring Everything Else
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s