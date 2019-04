Avengers Endgame Emerges Biggest Hollywood Opener With Rs 53 Cr, Beats Thugs of Hindostan

#AvengersEndgame is SENSATIONAL... Creates HISTORY...

⭐️ Records highest *Day 1* of 2019 *so far*

⭐️ Emerges biggest #Hollywood opener *to date*

⭐️ Crosses *Day 1* biz of #ThugsOfHindostan, the biggest opener from *Hindi* film industry [₹ 52.25 cr - #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 27, 2019

#AvengersEndgame emerges a game changer... Sets new benchmarks on Day 1... An eye opener for the industry that feels national holidays/festivals yield best results at the BO... Fri ₹ 53.10 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 63.21 cr. NON-HOLIDAY RELEASE. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 27, 2019

What a coincidence...

⭐️ #Baahubali2 released on [Fri] 28 April 2017

⭐️ #AvengersInfinityWar released on [Fri] 27 April 2018

⭐️ Now #AvengersEndgame released on [Fri] 26 April 2019

All three money spinners released on the *last Friday* of April. NON-HOLIDAY RELEASES all. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 27, 2019

Avengers Endgame has lit the Indian box office on fire. Shattering the all-time nationwide opening record by bringing in more than Rs 53 crore, the Russo brothers directorial has beaten Aamir Khan-starrer Thugs of Hindostan record, which earned Rs 52.25 crore on its first day of the release.As per film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has emerged as the biggest opener from the Hindi film industry.Calling it an "eye-opener" for Bollywood, Adarsh tweeted, "the film sets new benchmarks on Day 1. An eye opener for the industry that feels national holidays/festivals yield best results at the BO."Marvel's previous outing Avengers: Infinity War had opened to Rs 31 crore in 2018, and is the highest grossing Hollywood film in India. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, on the other hand, collected an estimated Rs 122.03 (cumulative figure of all languages). The multi-lingual fantasy drama collected an estimated total of Rs 40.75 crore from the Hindi market. The remaining Rs 81 crore was amassed from the other regional markets.Meanwhile, Avengers: Endgame opened enormously with a record Rs 1,186 crore earnings worldwide. The film also beat Star Wars: The Force Awakens for preview record with Rs 419 crore in Thursday evening US previews this week.The film continued smashing records at the international box office, crushing Rs 2,130 crore in just its first two days, reports Deadline.The film's star-studded cast includes Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Chris Evans as Captain America, Scarlett Johansson as the Black Widow, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie.Follow @News18Movies for more