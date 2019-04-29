Take the pledge to vote

Avengers Endgame Fan Hospitalised as She Could Not Stop Crying During Marvel Film

'Avengers: Endgame, the final part of the superhero series, has so many emotional moments that people are becoming teary-eyed while watching it.

IANS

April 29, 2019
Avengers: Endgame, the final part of the superhero series, has so many emotional moments that people are becoming teary-eyed while watching it. But a strange incident happened in China a few days ago when a 21-year-old girl Xiaoli got hospitalised as she could not stop crying during the film.

According to Fox 8, Xiaoli cried uncontrollably in the cinema and began hyperventilating and trouble in breathing. She was taken to a hospital where she was administered oxygen to normalise breathing.

"I saw that the patient had been breathing heavily, and according to the description from her peers, her crying caused hyperventilation. We immediately gave her oxygen and relaxed her emotions by appeasement, reducing her hyperventilation symptoms," The International News quoted a doctor as saying.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame's star-studded cast includes Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Chris Evans as Captain America, Scarlett Johansson as the Black Widow, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie.

