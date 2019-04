Avengers Endgame: Fan Reveals Why He Tried to Sell Two Movie Tickets for Rs 10.50 Lakh on eBay

Fan frenzy erupted globally when Avengers: Endgame tickets went on sale. The marketing machinery had posited the film as something that could only be enjoyed during the initial days after release, an idea that was bolstered by the spoiler market in towns. As soon as Avengers: Endgame tickets were made available, fans literally found themselves in a virtual cue for the early shows of the film.One such enthusiast was an 18-year-old American Lance Harris, from New Jersey, who turned an enterprising businessman when he started selling his pair of movie tickets on eBay for a whopping USD 15,000 or 10.5 Lakh. His sale did not bear fruits but Lance did manage to earn $1000 in eBay credit since a person, who actually wanted to purchase the tickets initially, backed out of the bid after he/she realised the tickets were for USD 15k and not USD 1.5k.Thereafter, Lance was spoken to regarding the matter and he issued a statement making clear his intention behind the logistics and the idea behind the move. Lance told New Jersey News 12, "My initial intent was to actually go see the movie because I'm a big 'Avengers' fan. But then I saw online that someone was selling their tickets for $10,000 so I was like why not add the bar to $15,000 and I could help out with tuition and everything for college."Avengers: Endgame is now running in cinemas in India and worldwide. The film has grossed more that USD 1.2+ and counting since its release. It may surpass the lifetime collection of James Cameron's Avatar.Follow @News18Movies for more