Avengers Endgame Fans are Reselling Film Tickets on Ebay for Rs 6 Lakh

The hysteria around Marvel's upcoming film Avengers: Endgame is growing day by day. The pre-booking of tickets has begun and with just three weeks remaining for the release of the film, fans have found a new way to monetise the madness around the superhero movie.Recently Marvel Studio released the final trailer of Avengers: Endgame and the tickets of the same were made available online across the US, on services like Fandango, AMC Theaters, and Atom Tickets. But due to technical glitches and heavy traffic users found themselves in a virtual queue for some theatre chains.The frenzy has now peaked with plenty of people, who managed to get hold of the tickets, now selling them on eBay for as high as USD 9,199 which is roughly Rs 6,40,000. "A listing on eBay for two tickets to Endgame for an April 28th showing at AMC's 84th Street 6 Theater in New York City are currently sitting at a high bid of $9,199," reports comicbook.com. Many others listed the tickets in the range of USD 100 to USD 300 dollars.Despite multiple crashes, the ticket sales smashed the first-day records, surpassing the those held by Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The opening weekend of the film in the US is all but booked.Avengers: Endgame marks the final film within the Marvel Cinematic Universe's current generation.The movie features an ensemble cast of Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper, Tessa Thompson and Josh Brolin.The film will release in India on April 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.