LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Avengers Endgame: Fans Can't Seem to Get Enough of Thor and Captain Marvel's Meeting in the New Trailer

See how fans are responding to the confrontation between Thor and Captain Marvel in the new 'Avengers: Endgame' trailer:

News18.com

Updated:March 15, 2019, 8:51 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Avengers Endgame: Fans Can't Seem to Get Enough of Thor and Captain Marvel's Meeting in the New Trailer
Image: Tony survives space/Twitter
Loading...
As much as the fans were focused on finding Easter Eggs in the new Avengers: Endgame trailer, the last scene where Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel finally makes her appearance in the Avengers universe did not go amiss. In the last shot of the new heart thumping trailer that was released on Thursday, Thor looks down on her, in the eye, trying to intimidate her with his Strombreaker that flies over her shoulder and comes to rest in the God of Thunder's hand. But as Carol would have it, she is unfazed by, arguably, the strongest Avengers' antics and just passes off a self-affirmative smile. Even the mighty Thor is forced to admit--"I like this one."

As it turns out, this has become the main attraction of the trailer and people just can't get enough of it. Fans expressed their delight over Carol Danvers' introduction in the Avengers series, something that Brie Larson's latest film Captain Marvel set out to achieve.

This is how fans are responding to the confrontation between Thor and Captain Marvel in the new Avengers: Endgame trailer:
















Few things are certain after the new Avengers: Endgame trailer. One, Iron Man is back on Earth, Captain Marvel is on the franchise and that Captain America will do 'whatever it takes' to defeat Thanos. Rest as we know, the Russo Brothers are pretty adept at hiding stuff. Avengers: Endgame will release on April 26 worldwide.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram