Avengers Endgame: Fans Can't Seem to Get Enough of Thor and Captain Marvel's Meeting in the New Trailer

this is how i feel seeing Carol Danvers too #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/HReiB6i1fG — Sarah Congdon (@sarahcongdon_) March 14, 2019

I ALREADY LIKE THIS THOR-CAROL DYNAMIC AT FIRST SIGHT pic.twitter.com/xmbFxtE80b — captain* (@iamgeekingout) March 14, 2019

And help I already want a buddy cop movie with Thor and Carol #AvengersEndgame — Preeti Chhibber (@runwithskizzers) March 14, 2019

Unfollow me right now this will be the only thing I’ll be talking about! Thor and Carol meeting!! pic.twitter.com/gXwGsV1v74 — diana | carol love bot (@stevebrnsrgrs) March 14, 2019

Marvel about to come through and give us the friendship we deserve: Carol and Thor pic.twitter.com/tOV2WkS98c — tony survived space (@carxlinv) March 14, 2019

As much as the fans were focused on finding Easter Eggs in the new Avengers: Endgame trailer, the last scene where Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel finally makes her appearance in the Avengers universe did not go amiss. In the last shot of the new heart thumping trailer that was released on Thursday, Thor looks down on her, in the eye, trying to intimidate her with his Strombreaker that flies over her shoulder and comes to rest in the God of Thunder's hand. But as Carol would have it, she is unfazed by, arguably, the strongest Avengers' antics and just passes off a self-affirmative smile. Even the mighty Thor is forced to admit--"I like this one."As it turns out, this has become the main attraction of the trailer and people just can't get enough of it. Fans expressed their delight over Carol Danvers' introduction in the Avengers series, something that Brie Larson's latest film Captain Marvel set out to achieve.This is how fans are responding to the confrontation between Thor and Captain Marvel in the new Avengers: Endgame trailer:Few things are certain after the new Avengers: Endgame trailer. One, Iron Man is back on Earth, Captain Marvel is on the franchise and that Captain America will do 'whatever it takes' to defeat Thanos. Rest as we know, the Russo Brothers are pretty adept at hiding stuff. Avengers: Endgame will release on April 26 worldwide.Follow @News18Movies for more