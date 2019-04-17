English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers Endgame Final Trailer Prepares Marvel Fans for the Emotional End, Watch Here
The final trailer for 'Avengers Endgame' summarises some of the key moments from all the 21 films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
At this point, most Marvel fans would agree that some sort of time travel will be used in Avengers: Endgame to reverse Thanos' snap. The most likely theory is that the surviving Avengers would revisit the past events. Now the final trailer for the highly anticipated Marvel movie summarises some of the key moments from all the 21 films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
The new (and final) trailer opens with Avengers appearing to be heading straight back to their greatest threat Thanos after he wiped out half the population, including their allies, from the universe.
The nearly 3-minutes long clip then showcases the 21 movies in quick flashbacks that have led up to the final film. Check out here:
Avengers: Endgame will hit theaters on April 26, and stars Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Chris Evans as Captain America, Scarlett Johansson as the Black Widow, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie.
“Before we’re done, we still have one promise to keep.” Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame is in theaters in 10 days. Get your tickets now: https://t.co/93jQYXiBfa pic.twitter.com/XJXRaaM2dP— The Avengers (@Avengers) April 16, 2019
