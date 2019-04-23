Avengers Endgame First Reactions: Brilliant, Epic Conclusion, Greatest Superhero Movie Ever
First 'Avengers Endgame' reactions just poured in after its world premiere at Los Angeles, and it seems the film is totally worth all the hype.
Image courtesy: Marvel Entertainment/ Instagram
Steven Weintraub of Collider tweeted, "Don't know how any @MarvelStudios fan walks out of #AvengersEndgame disappointed. Movie is loaded with incredible set pieces and tons of small character moments that leave you wanting more. An epic conclusion to 10 years of Marvel movies. Thank you to everyone that worked on MCU."
Don't know how any @MarvelStudios fan walks out of #AvengersEndgame disappointed. Movie is loaded with incredible set pieces and tons of small character moments that leave you wanting more. An epic conclusion to 10 years of Marvel movies. Thank you to everyone that worked on MCU. pic.twitter.com/HbXkwuYL5y— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 23, 2019
Collider's Perri Nemiroff wrote, "#AvengersEndgame is A LOT. Too much at times. But wow the payoff is huge. Left me proud to have invested over a decade in a franchise that delivers an inspiring exploration of what it means to be family & a hero. (Endgame also now has one of my favorite shots in the entire MCU.)"
#AvengersEndgame is A LOT. Too much at times. But wow the payoff is huge. Left me proud to have invested over a decade in a franchise that delivers an inspiring exploration of what it means to be family & a hero. (Endgame also now has one of my favorite shots in the entire MCU.)— Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) April 23, 2019
Calling it the "greatest superhero movie ever", Hollywood film critic Scott Mantz shared, "INCREDIBLE!! #AVENGERS #ENDGAME brings the entire MCU to a rousing, exciting, deeply moving & wholly satisfying conclusion! It’s a *BEAUTIFUL* film! Fun, smart, clever, BRILLIANT! Perfect blend of action, heart & humor! This is as good as it gets! Greatest superhero movie EVER!"
INCREDIBLE!! #AVENGERS #ENDGAME brings the entire MCU to a rousing, exciting, deeply moving & wholly satisfying conclusion! It’s a *BEAUTIFUL* film! Fun, smart, clever, BRILLIANT! Perfect blend of action, heart & humor! This is as good as it gets! Greatest superhero movie EVER! pic.twitter.com/dMeLtvO7Gy— Scott Mantz (@MovieMantz) April 23, 2019
Just saw #AvengersEndgame and am floored. It's a lot to process but this is a moving conclusion to the past decade. Surprises around every corner, tons of heart and the resolution of an incredible saga.— Don Kaye (@donkaye) April 23, 2019
This can't be understated: #AvengersEndgame is everything you want it to be and more. I am absolutely floored. A perfect reflection on the last 11 years that pays off everything in the best way possible. Without question my new favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Stunned. pic.twitter.com/5LvFw9UEBQ— Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) April 23, 2019
Still processing #AvengersEndgame and have to somehow put coherent thoughts together for our @IGN review tomorrow, but the only thing I can really say is it’s a fitting culmination of a decade of cinema. Powerful, emotional, imperfect, but what a legacy. pic.twitter.com/l4mkxNZ2h5— Laura Prudom (@LauInLA) April 23, 2019
Directed by Captain America: Civil War and Infinity War helmers Joe and Anthony Russo, Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Chris Evans as Captain America, Scarlett Johansson as the Black Widow, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie.
